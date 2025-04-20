The Best (And Worst) Grocery Stores To Buy Seafood

In 1999, Whole Foods became the first retailer in the United States to partner with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) by sourcing from fisheries with the MSC certification and selling seafood with the blue fish logo. This helped kickstart the trend of consumers expecting stores to inform them of where its seafood comes from.

The MSC is widely regarded as the leading seafood certification in the U.S. for wild-caught fisheries, based on its rigorous standards, global recognition, and emphasis on sustainability. It evaluates fisheries with three core principles in mind: sustainability, environmental impact, and effective management.

Year after year, Whole Foods has consistently been one of the top U.S. grocery stores when it comes to providing sustainable, ethical seafood. It's also high on the list of Greenpeace's grocery store evaluations, consistently selling seafood with legitimate third-party certifications.

Beyond sustainability, Whole Foods has an exceptional seafood counter service. Its fishmongers provide complementary cutting and deboning. Not sure how to prepare that beautiful piece of fish you just bought? The knowledgeable staff can recommend cooking methods tailored to your specific purchase. The selection is also impressive, featuring specialties like whole branzini, Pacific petrale sole, and wild mackerel. Smoked salmon enthusiasts will find a diverse array of options to explore.