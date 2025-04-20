The Best (And Worst) Grocery Stores To Buy Seafood
Buying seafood at a grocery store carries the potential for a lot of red flags. That beautiful salmon filet behind the counter might look appealing, but where did it come from? Was it sustainably caught? Will it taste as good as it looks, or will you end up with a disappointing dinner that cost twice what you'd pay for other proteins? Because of its short shelf life, seafood can vary dramatically in quality from store to store, and the consequences of choosing poorly range from mild disappointment to genuine health concerns.
To help you make better choices, we've researched grocery store chains across the country. Our evaluation focused on two key factors. First, we looked at customer reviews and experiences. Second, we examined each store's sustainability policies and practices, including third-party certifications and transparency about sourcing. Let's dive into our findings on the best — and worst — grocery stores to buy seafood so that you can shop with some peace of mind.
Best: Whole Foods
In 1999, Whole Foods became the first retailer in the United States to partner with the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) by sourcing from fisheries with the MSC certification and selling seafood with the blue fish logo. This helped kickstart the trend of consumers expecting stores to inform them of where its seafood comes from.
The MSC is widely regarded as the leading seafood certification in the U.S. for wild-caught fisheries, based on its rigorous standards, global recognition, and emphasis on sustainability. It evaluates fisheries with three core principles in mind: sustainability, environmental impact, and effective management.
Year after year, Whole Foods has consistently been one of the top U.S. grocery stores when it comes to providing sustainable, ethical seafood. It's also high on the list of Greenpeace's grocery store evaluations, consistently selling seafood with legitimate third-party certifications.
Beyond sustainability, Whole Foods has an exceptional seafood counter service. Its fishmongers provide complementary cutting and deboning. Not sure how to prepare that beautiful piece of fish you just bought? The knowledgeable staff can recommend cooking methods tailored to your specific purchase. The selection is also impressive, featuring specialties like whole branzini, Pacific petrale sole, and wild mackerel. Smoked salmon enthusiasts will find a diverse array of options to explore.
Worst: Walmart
Americans have a complicated relationship with Walmart. Despite being the largest retailer in the world, Walmart manages only a dismal 2.1 out of 5 stars on Yelp when it comes to customer satisfaction. Yet millions of us continue flocking to its stores in search of rock bottom prices. We just can't resist a bargain, even when it comes to something as quality sensitive as seafood.
The reviews of Walmart's store brand seafood products are pretty bad. Many products hover around a concerning 2.5 stars out of 5 in customer ratings. A customer posting a review of the tilapia on the Walmart site said: "Tastes like dirt, which is caused by farm raised in crowded water." The flounder fillets fare even worse with a 2.3 star rating. One disappointed customer reported, "I am not entirely sure this is actually fish. Of the pieces I cooked in the oven, one piece had turned entirely to a mushy paste after being in the oven for four minutes." When multiple customers question whether what they're eating is actually fish, we have to wonder if those low prices are worth it.
Best: Sprouts
Sprouts' seafood policy is excellent. It prioritises sourcing seafood species that come from fisheries rated as Best Choice (Green) or Good Alternative (Yellow) from Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch or from suppliers with legitimate certifications from respected international organizations like GlobalGAPT and the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). It's vendors must also prove evidence that products do not come from sources that utilize illegal methods, including violating human rights.
We love Sprouts' $5 sushi Wednesdays which have developed quite a following, offering budget-friendly oumi sushi rolls that don't sacrifice quality for price. If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, the marinated poke ahi tuna has earned enthusiastic reviews from shoppers. One Sprouts customer noted, "The tuna is clearly high quality, with a buttery texture and fresh flavor that shines through the well-balanced sesame-soy marinade." That's exactly what you want to hear when considering pre-prepared seafood. Even seafood skeptics find themselves won over: Sprouts herb butter salmon has converted non-believers, with one customer admitting, "Delicious. And this is coming from someone who doesn't really appreciate salmon. I notice the freshness immediately upon opening the package."
Worst: Aldi
Budget friendly Aldi has gained a loyal following for its low prices, but when it comes to seafood, there are troubling questions about what's really behind those bargains. Last year, a major investigation by NBC News in collaboration with The Outlaw Ocean Project uncovered serious concerns that should give seafood shoppers pause.
The investigation centered on whistle-blower Joshua Farinella, who worked for Choice Canning, a company that supplies shrimp to several major U.S. grocery chains including Aldi, Walmart, ShopRite, and H.E.B. What he discovered during his employment paints a disturbing picture of both food safety and human rights violations.
According to Farinella, Choice Canning operated unsanitary offsite 'peeling sheds' where shrimp were processed in conditions that fell far short of basic hygiene standards. The migrant workers, mostly women, rarely received days off, and were living in extremely unsanitary conditions. It was also reported that the company routinely approved the export of shrimp tainted with antibiotics, a direct violation of U.S. food safety laws.
Aldi has stated that it is investigating Farinella's claims. The company expects its suppliers to adhere to fair labor practices and maintain high standards of food safety. However, Aldi has not provided detailed findings or actions taken in response to these allegations. U.S. lawmakers are involved in investigating these claims, with some calling for action to protect consumers and address potential abuses in the seafood supply chain.
Best: Wegmans
Wegman's has a long history of taking its seafood seriously. Back in 2009 it began co-hosting Japanese Seafood and Sushi Festivals with Uoriki, one of Japan's top fish mongers, at various Wegman's locations. This partnership has led to nearly 20 festivals over the years. In 2023 there was an exciting opening in the Wegamans Manhattan store with the launch of Sakanaya (meaning 'fish market' in Japanese), which offered world class seafood from Uoriki and the world's top suppliers.
Sustainability remains central to Wegmans' seafood program. According to its sourcing policy, its seafood comes from fisheries and farms certified to meet the standards of both the Global Sustainable Seafood Initiative (GSSI) and the Sustainable Supply Chain Initiative (SSCI).
Wegmans is also addressing packaging waste in its seafood department. It's taken meaningful action by replacing single-use Styrofoam containers with reusable plastic options for fresh fish. This change represents an important step toward reducing the environmental impact traditionally associated with seafood retail.
Worst: Save Mart
Save Mart is one of the worst offenders when it comes to sustainability as they don't even have a seafood sourcing policy, let alone a good one. The seafood industry is rife with overfishing, human right abuses and malpractice in fisheries. If the store you are buying from can't even be bothered to come up with a sourcing policy then it is highly likely it is coming from questionable places.
The problems at Save Mart might run deeper than just its policies. Employee reviews on Glassdoor give The Save Mart Companies an underwhelming 2.8 out of 5 stars overall. While this doesn't directly reflect seafood quality, we've often found that companies treating its employees poorly rarely excel at product quality and customer service.
For California shoppers who care about ocean health and sustainable fishing practices, the message is clear. Despite the convenience Save Mart might offer, those looking for responsibly sourced seafood would be wise to explore alternatives. When a retailer provides so little information about its seafood, the safest choice is often to shop elsewhere whenever possible.
Best: H Mart
H Mart opened its doors in 1982 when the owner, Il Yeon Kwon, sought to bring Asian grocery products to the growing immigrant communities of New York City. What makes H Mart different from your average supermarket? For starters, its definition of "fresh" goes several steps beyond most competitors. While many stores display fish on beds of ice, H Mart often keeps seafood alive in tanks until you're ready to buy it. Crabs, oysters, and fish swimming until the moment of purchase. Simply point to your fish of choice, and the skilled staff will clean, scale, and filet it to your specifications. H Mart also offers sushi grade salmon that meets the stringent standards needed for raw preparation, perfect for at home sashimi or our easy crispy salmon bites.
We're not alone in our high opinion of H Mart's seafood department. When someone asked the people of Reddit, whether H Mart fish was good, the responses were overwhelmingly positive. One user explained simply, "H Mart fish is good ... They have sushi grade salmon, but not going to be as cheap as Costco." Another was more emphatic, declaring H Mart has "better quality seafood than any other grocer in the area, hands down." Its selection is impressive too. Beyond the basics, you'll find fresh lobster, abalone, mackerel, red snapper, and porgies.
Worst: Publix
When it comes to seafood safety, Publix' track record is a little concerning. Its recent history of recalls raises questions about its seafood sourcing and safety protocols. February 2024 was particularly troubling for Publix seafood. The store had to recall canned tuna due to potential botulism contamination. If you're not familiar with botulism, it's one of the most dangerous foodborne illnesses around. The toxin attacks the body's nerves and can cause difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death in severe cases.
During the same month, Publix was also involved in a recall of live shell-on oysters. This wasn't just a precautionary measure. The contaminated oysters actually made 15 people sick after being served at several New Orleans restaurants. Two people required hospitalization, though thankfully they were later discharged. While the illnesses occurred at restaurants, the same contaminated oysters were sold at Publix stores, putting its customers at risk.
And back in 2021, Publix was among several retailers forced to recall shrimp imported from India after salmonella contamination was discovered. Salmonella isn't a type of food poisoning to take lightly either, causing fever, diarrhea, and abdominal cramps that can be severe enough to require hospitalization, especially in vulnerable people. One seafood recall might be considered unfortunate. Multiple recalls involving different seafood products and serious pathogens may suggest systemic issues with sourcing or quality control.
Best: Kroger
Kroger offers a service at it's seafood counter that makes it wonderfully convenient to prepare high quality seafood at home. First, you choose your fresh seafood of choice from the fish counter. Then pick out a seasoning: choose from sesame ginger, rosemary garlic and sweet bourbon, among others. Finally pick which what garnishes you want: butter, cilantro, thyme, dill or lemon slices. It will all be placed in an oven ready bag for you and all you have to do is pop it in the oven when you get home.
It also has a great seafood sustainability policy. Kroger has committed to ocean friendly sourcing across its seafood department. It now obtains 88% of it's wild caught fresh and frozen seafood from sustainable sources, with 71% carrying Marine Stewardship Council certification. Its farm raised seafood shows even stronger numbers, with 96% coming from sustainable aquaculture operations, per Kroger.
We also like Kroger's new line of gourmet frozen seafood dishes. The collection includes options like ginger miso salmon, Tuscan-style salmon, bourbon glazed cod, four cheese Atlantic cod, and Creole-inspired mahi mahi. Perfect for an easy weeknight meal.
Worst: Price Chopper
For shoppers in the Northeast, those budget-friendly deals at Price Chopper might come with some hidden costs. Back in 2021, the store had to recall some seafood products from its shelves because they might have contained metal fragments. Sure, recalls happen to pretty much every grocery chain at some point, but finding metal bits in your fish dinner definitely makes you wonder what's going on with its quality checks.
Customer reviews paint an equally troubling picture of Price Chopper's seafood quality. The chain received a disappointing 2.3 out of 5 stars on a consumer review site, with seafood complaints featuring prominently. One customer reported, "On Friday afternoon I purchased $8.93 worth of what I believed would be fresh shrimp, but Saturday afternoon when I went to prepare shrimp cocktail I discovered the shrimp was off in odor and texture." Another described a particularly unpleasant experience with the packaged and cooked lobster: "It was almost disintegrated and mushy." While budget pricing sometimes necessitates compromise, seafood is one area where we don't want to be cutting corners.
Best: Costco
When it comes to its seafood, Costco earns high marks for both quality and sustainability. When we look at customer satisfaction, the evidence speaks for itself. Nearly all of Costco's seafood products receive four stars or higher in customer ratings, indicating consistent quality that shoppers can count on.
Costco recently announced it has committed to sourcing ASC certified products, and as of 2024, 72.9% of it's farmed seafood is ASC certified. The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is an independent non-profit organization established in 2010 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Dutch Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH). The (ASC) certificate is a globally recognized label for responsibly farmed seafood. It ensures that aquaculture operations meet rigorous environmental and social standards, and use sustainable practices in fish farming. In addition, Costco doesn't sell certain wild species that have been identified as being at great risk, such as Atlantic halibut, unless the sources are certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC).
Best: 99 Ranch Market
The Asian grocery chain 99 Ranch Market has grown from humble beginnings to become a powerhouse in specialty foods. Founded by Taiwanese American Roger Chen in 1984, the first store opened in Little Saigon in Westminster, California. Today, the chain boasts more than 60 locations, primarily in California but with some additional stores throughout the country.
While many mainstream grocers offer only pre-packaged options, 99 Ranch features tanks filled with swimming catfish, tilapia, Dungeness crabs, lobster, and more. You'll also find live mussels, clams, and even eels. Here, customers have access to the absolute freshest options possible.
We've found that markets serving immigrant communities from coastal regions typically offer superior seafood for several reasons. These communities often bring deep knowledge and high standards for seafood quality from their home countries. They tend to be more discerning seafood shoppers who won't accept anything less than excellent freshness and value. Additionally, the high demand for seafood among these customers ensures rapid inventory turnover, meaning fish doesn't linger in display cases for days. 99 Ranch Market is a perfect example of this. The seafood department bustles with activity and the staff understands how to properly handle and store the many different varieties on offer.
How we evaluated each store
To determine which grocery stores are the best and worst places to buy seafood, first we took a deep dive into each company's approach to sourcing. We review the stores' publicly available seafood policies or, in some cases, the lack of them. We examined how clearly each store communicates its standards and whether those standards align with widely respected environmental and ethical guidelines.
We cross-referenced these policies with benchmarks from organizations like the Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch, Greenpeace, and other expert-led resources. We paid close attention to how each store's offerings stacked up against non-profit and governmental recommendations for sustainability, traceability, and responsible labor practices.
Certifications also played a big role. We looked for products carrying trusted third-party labels like the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), and GlobalGAP, among others. These certifications helped us identify stores that go beyond promises and actually back up sourcing claims with independent verification.
Of course, a good policy on paper means little if the seafood on the shelf doesn't hold up. So we scanned consumer reviews across multiple platforms to see what real shoppers had to say. We focused on reports of freshness, quality, and overall satisfaction. Patterns began to emerge, especially when customers consistently praised or complained about the same issues across different locations. This approach helped us recognize the stores that are truly committed to offering high-quality, responsibly sourced seafood — and call out those that still have work to do.