How Long Does It Actually Take To Cook Al Dente Pasta?
Italians, foodies, and pasta lovers alike agree that all pasta should be eaten al dente — an Italian phrase that translates to "to the tooth." Al dente pasta is cooked until it is tender yet still firm, with a slight chew. Making sure your pasta is truly al dente requires a bit of attention.
So, how long does it actually take to cook al dente pasta? In general, about two to three minutes less than the time suggested on the packaging. Keep in mind that each pasta shape needs a different cook time — elbow macaroni and rotini take about six to eight minutes for al dente perfection, while farfalle and rigatoni need 11-13 minutes and 10-13 minutes, respectively.
The best way to check that you've hit the sweet spot of chewy but not crunchy is to taste it! When bitten, al dente the pasta should have a chewy but slightly stiff texture. Many pasta packages include instructions specifically for cooking al dente, so read the box carefully when preparing your dish.
Why should you cook your pasta al dente?
Why bother cooking your pasta al dente? Because al dente pasta more firmly holds its shape and has a bit of a higher starch content, which believe it or not, enhances the pasta's ability to hold sauce. Whether you're making a zesty pasta al limone, a smoky Southwestern pasta salad, or a simple pasta puttanesca, you want firm, chewy pasta that will give you the desired sauce serving in every bite. Al dente is also an absolute must for a pasta bake so that you end up with perfectly baked noodles, not a congealed mush.
As an added bonus, al dente pasta will actually make you feel full for longer. This is because this less-cooked pasta takes a bit longer to digest than regular pasta. Your body breaks down the starch molecules the boiling water didn't, meaning you will have a full tummy feeling for longer.