Italians, foodies, and pasta lovers alike agree that all pasta should be eaten al dente — an Italian phrase that translates to "to the tooth." Al dente pasta is cooked until it is tender yet still firm, with a slight chew. Making sure your pasta is truly al dente requires a bit of attention.

So, how long does it actually take to cook al dente pasta? In general, about two to three minutes less than the time suggested on the packaging. Keep in mind that each pasta shape needs a different cook time — elbow macaroni and rotini take about six to eight minutes for al dente perfection, while farfalle and rigatoni need 11-13 minutes and 10-13 minutes, respectively.

The best way to check that you've hit the sweet spot of chewy but not crunchy is to taste it! When bitten, al dente the pasta should have a chewy but slightly stiff texture. Many pasta packages include instructions specifically for cooking al dente, so read the box carefully when preparing your dish.