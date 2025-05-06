Get Ready To Dip Into Sandwich Heaven At This Iconic South Carolina Staple Since 1941
Groucho's Deli, established in 1941 in Columbia, South Carolina, has been a staple in the city for over 80 years. Founded by Harold "Groucho" Miller, this local institution is known for its signature sandwiches, homemade sides, and its famous "Formula 45" sauce, a tangy, zesty dressing that is the star ingredient of many of their most loved creations. Miller was originally from Philadelphia and he brought his love of deli-style sandwiches to the South, combining fresh ingredients with traditional recipes. Miller's motto, "Quality is the most important ingredient in a sandwich," has paid off, and to this day his customers keep coming back for the homemade sandwiches and that unforgettable, trademark sauce.
Since the '40s, Groucho's Deli has expanded throughout the Southeast, with locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. But despite its growth, it has always stayed true to its roots, focusing on quality, customer satisfaction, and serving sandwiches like the classic Reuben, a monster of a pastrami sandwich, and the deli's signature club sandwiches. With a welcoming atmosphere and a rich history, Groucho's really is a must-visit for anyone seeking an authentic, no-frills deli experience. Is anyone else hankering for a turkey club sandwich right now?!
Why Groucho's is more than just a deli
Groucho's Deli isn't just about the great sandwiches — it's also about creating a community hub. From its inception at its original location in Columbia's Five Points district, the deli has been a meeting place for generations, where regulars return not just for the food but for the sense of familiarity.
The incredible thing is that Harold "Groucho" Miller built more than a business; he created a culture. In the same way that the rankings of America's favorite sandwiches highlight the enduring appeal of classic choices, Groucho's remains true to its origin story, serving up timeless flavors that never go out of style. And beyond the sandwiches, Groucho's has a big legacy of giving back. The founder's dedication to charitable work earned him the distinguished honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel, and to this day the deli partners each year with schools and local organizations.
Staying true to your community and true to your roots is no easy feat for a franchise but that's why Groucho's is such a beloved institution. Whether you're a longtime South Carolina local or a first-time visitor who stumbled across the deli, stepping into Groucho's feels like stepping into a piece of Columbia's history — one that's still very much alive today.