Get Ready To Dip Into Sandwich Heaven At This Iconic South Carolina Staple Since 1941

Groucho's Deli, established in 1941 in Columbia, South Carolina, has been a staple in the city for over 80 years. Founded by Harold "Groucho" Miller, this local institution is known for its signature sandwiches, homemade sides, and its famous "Formula 45" sauce, a tangy, zesty dressing that is the star ingredient of many of their most loved creations. Miller was originally from Philadelphia and he brought his love of deli-style sandwiches to the South, combining fresh ingredients with traditional recipes. Miller's motto, "Quality is the most important ingredient in a sandwich," has paid off, and to this day his customers keep coming back for the homemade sandwiches and that unforgettable, trademark sauce.

Since the '40s, Groucho's Deli has expanded throughout the Southeast, with locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. But despite its growth, it has always stayed true to its roots, focusing on quality, customer satisfaction, and serving sandwiches like the classic Reuben, a monster of a pastrami sandwich, and the deli's signature club sandwiches. With a welcoming atmosphere and a rich history, Groucho's really is a must-visit for anyone seeking an authentic, no-frills deli experience. Is anyone else hankering for a turkey club sandwich right now?!