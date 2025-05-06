How Fast Food Restaurants Quietly Make You Spend More Than You Planned

The 2020s haven't been kind to the restaurant industry. COVID forced over 100,000 restaurants in the United States out of business, and in the bounce-back, consumer habits changed, forcing restaurants to adapt. As a result, many eateries have had to pull out increasingly more tricks to drive business, trying hard to avoid the list of restaurant chains that have declared bankruptcy. Fast food joints specifically have adopted certain tactics that maximizes profits — and customer spending — in ways you might not expect.

One example of these subtle spending hacks is the use of self-serve kiosks. On the surface, many people enjoy these ordering machines: they free you up to order without having to speak to another human, and you can easily customize your meal to achieve all the fast food secret menu items your heart desires. While there's no doubting the convenience, these kiosks are also subtly getting you to spend more money. This is because the self-service machines are constantly pushing the up-sell on you as you order, asking, "Did you consider a drink? How about adding bacon to that burger, or a side of fries?" Not only does it entice you with additional items, it also shows a picture of them to whet your appetite.

Customers who buy at the kiosk spend on average 10% more than those who order in-person, according to Shake Shack CEO Randy Garutti, per Business Insider. And this is only the start — companies like Burger King are pursuing the massive expansion of these automated ordering systems, while also preparing for a future where digital ordering reigns supreme.