This UK Fast Casual Chain's Sly Tactics Might Be Pushing Customers Out The Door

The dining world is often built on efficiency — do you know how many burgers McDonalds actually sells every single day? But some chains go beyond quick service, even designing eating spaces to ensure customers don't hang around too long. And one well-known U.K. chain has recently been called out online for employing these tactics.

Nando's, the popular peri-peri chicken spot best known for its cult following in the U.K. (cheeky Nandos, anyone?), has been criticized for intentionally creating an environment that discourages you from staying too long as entrepreneur Simon Squibb recently pointed out on a TikTok video that quickly went viral. Squibb suggested that the restaurant's high noise levels are not just a side effect of a busy space; they're an intentional choice because a loud atmosphere makes conversation difficult, which means diners won't want to hang around after their meal. He also suggested that the pace of the music was even intended to encourage fast-paced eating, too.

And actually, music is a tool that is used to control customer behavior — a 2024 study published by the Journal of Food Quality and Preference shows that fast-tempo music can subconsciously make people eat faster. By playing high-energy tunes, restaurants can create a sense of urgency, encouraging diners to finish their meals quickly and free up tables for new customers. And, while the aisles are all quite narrow (we assume to pack in as many patrons as possible), there's always a straight line from the kitchen to each seating section — one way that restaurants encourage speedy service and a higher table turnover.