How The Heck Do You Sharpen A Serrated Knife?

Sharpening knives can be an intimidating part of the kitchen experience for many home cooks. Not knowing the techniques, equipment, or the best serrated knives to buy can be a one-way ticket to crushed — not sliced — tomatoes, and even dangerous cooking accidents. But even for those who are comfortable sharpening their straight-edged knives, knowing how to sharpen a serrated knife can be a whole other ball game. That's why we spoke to Timo Horl, founder and CEO of HORL, the company that invented the original rolling knife sharpener design, to get some insights.

The first, and probably easiest, option, according to Horl, is seeking the services of a professional. "Sharpening serrated knives requires a special technique and tools specifically designed for this task," he says. "This type of blade is less made to be sharpened at home, so a professional service may well be worthwhile."

If you opt to do it at home, though, there is one crucial thing to consider: "The sharpening angle is crucial, as it directly affects a knife's sharpness, durability, and intended purpose," says Horl. "No matter which sharpening method you use, maintaining a consistent angle is key to achieving sharp, reliable results ... Most kitchen knives are sharpened at a 15- or 20-degree angle." Of course, if you are unclear on whether you have hit that mark, it is not the end of the world — just make sure that the angle you choose stays consistent throughout the process.