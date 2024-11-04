The Bread Test For Determining How Sharp Your Knives Are

Using a dull knife is one of the biggest mistakes in a kitchen. It can slow down the cooking process considerably as every slice requires more effort, and it's also a safety hazard. Since dull knives require more force to cut, it makes them more prone to slipping, thus increasing the risk of cutting yourself while trying to slice that pesky avocado. But, how do you know if your knife is dull and needs sharpening? Try the bread test.

It's simple and requires no culinary expertise or fancy tools. All you need is a loaf of nice, crusty bread and a serrated knife. If cutting the bread creates a big pile of crumbs, that's a sign that the knife is dull and isn't making clean cuts anymore.

While the bread test is a great resource for testing a serrated blade, if you're wondering about the sharpness of your straight-edged knife, you can get similar results using a tomato or even a piece of paper.

For the tomato test, place the tomato on a cutting board and cut a slice. If the knife smoothly pierces the skin, it's probably sharp enough for daily use. If the utensil has to push against the flesh of the fruit before it's able to slice it, your knife likely needs sharpening. If you opt for the paper test, simply hold a piece of paper by the edge and cut into from the top. If the knife rips the paper or slows down in places rather than cutting cleanly through, it could probably use a good sharpening.