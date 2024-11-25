Your Bread Knife Has Other Uses Apart From Cutting Loaves

Bread knives are a kitchen staple we all reach for when it's time to slice up ... well, bread. The serrated edge makes them perfect for sawing through a loaf's crumbly exterior without turning it into a flattened mess. But when it comes to cutting anything else, bread knives are usually the last tool we'd think of using — though they actually have far more uses than one might expect.

The unique shape of bread knives — long, relatively skinny, with wavy edges — actually makes them an ideal candidate for cutting a variety of foods. From vegetables to desserts, the delicate touch of a bread knife can save you from a lot of kitchen nightmares. Just like with bread, we hate when our fruits and veggies get smooshed or our pastries crumble away under a less ideal blade. Treating other food groups with the same care we do a loaf of fresh bread will result in cleaner cuts and less cleanup, all thanks to the versatility of the everyday bread knife.