Why Costcos In Maryland And Pennsylvania Don't Sell Alcohol
What do Costco's excellent rotisserie chickens, huge packs of premium paper towels, and big bottles of Kirkland prosecco all have in common? Well, they all happen to be popular products from the wholesale supermarket, but one of them would not even make it on the shelves in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. You'll be toasting with sparkling apple juice because that prosecco can't be on your Costco grocery list in those states. The same goes for beer and spirits.
It all comes down to the ins and outs of state and county liquor laws. In general, chains are not granted licenses to sell alcohol (with some exceptions), so grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and wholesale clubs such as Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club are prohibited from selling spirits. The closest states Maryland shoppers could go to get their Kirkland alcohol fix would be Washington D.C., Virginia, or Delaware. West Virginia is a no-go, as it's one of the four states that does not have a Costco at all.
This restriction in Maryland was instituted back in 1978 as a way to insulate small-scale shops from having to compete with large chain retailers. However, roughly 20 to 30 stores were grandfathered in since Maryland previously permitted one chain store liquor license per county. If you don't live near one of those few shops, independently owned liquor stores are the most prevalent choice though you can also order to-go from some restaurants, depending on the county.
Pennsylvania liquor laws are super complicated
Pennsylvania, too, has significant restrictions on alcohol sales across the state. That means fans of Costco's popular Kirkland brand of alcoholic beverages have to drive to neighboring New York, New Jersey, Delaware, or Ohio to purchase them.
In Pennsylvania, the rules of where and how much you can buy differ depending on what type of product you intend to purchase. Stores run by the state — specifically the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board — are a unique feature in this area. These approximately 600 shops are all called Fine Wine & Good Spirits, and they are the only option for buying both wine and spirits in the same place. However, the stores do not carry beer.
Unlike Maryland, beer and wine are available at supermarkets and convenience stores, though the quantities are definitely limited. You can buy the fluid equivalent of a dozen 16-ounce cans of beer (192 ounces) or four 750-milliliter bottles of wine at grocery stores, for example. Beer distributors, wineries, breweries, bottle shops, bars, and delivery services provide more options (with varying restrictions), but the only other place you can buy a bottle of liquor besides a state-run store is a licensed distillery. Getting prepped for a party or stocking up on essential home bar ingredients at a one-stop-shop Costco is nothing more than a fantasy for Pennsylvanians.
What other states have restrictions on alcohol sales from Costco?
Because of the nuances of laws across the United States, Costco has to adapt. Those living in 31 lucky states, including Alaska, New Mexico, Minnesota, California, and Massachusetts, have Costco stores that sell beer, wine, and spirits. Washington D.C. is on that list too. However, when it comes to liquor laws, one thing is for certain: It is never quite that simple. For example, in New Jersey, Colorado, Connecticut, and Georgia, some locations carry alcohol — but not all do.
Twelve states with Costcos waive the membership requirement for alcohol purchases completely, but other places have interesting exceptions. Curiously, in Arkansas, you will need a membership to buy beer and wine but not liquor, but in New York and Mississippi, you'll just have to show that you are a card-carrying member only if you want to buy beer, but not wine and spirits.
One of the most interesting stipulations is at Costco locales in Utah and Kansas where both only permit the sale of beer. But, the alcohol percentage must be less than 6%, so some boozy hazy IPA beers are off the table. That being said, at least you can still get a cold one at Costco — unlike the folks in Maryland and Pennsylvania.