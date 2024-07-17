Why Costcos In Maryland And Pennsylvania Don't Sell Alcohol

What do Costco's excellent rotisserie chickens, huge packs of premium paper towels, and big bottles of Kirkland prosecco all have in common? Well, they all happen to be popular products from the wholesale supermarket, but one of them would not even make it on the shelves in both Maryland and Pennsylvania. You'll be toasting with sparkling apple juice because that prosecco can't be on your Costco grocery list in those states. The same goes for beer and spirits.

It all comes down to the ins and outs of state and county liquor laws. In general, chains are not granted licenses to sell alcohol (with some exceptions), so grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, and wholesale clubs such as Costco, BJ's, and Sam's Club are prohibited from selling spirits. The closest states Maryland shoppers could go to get their Kirkland alcohol fix would be Washington D.C., Virginia, or Delaware. West Virginia is a no-go, as it's one of the four states that does not have a Costco at all.

This restriction in Maryland was instituted back in 1978 as a way to insulate small-scale shops from having to compete with large chain retailers. However, roughly 20 to 30 stores were grandfathered in since Maryland previously permitted one chain store liquor license per county. If you don't live near one of those few shops, independently owned liquor stores are the most prevalent choice though you can also order to-go from some restaurants, depending on the county.