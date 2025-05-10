You Know This Fast Food Chain Has Spaghetti, But Do You How It Gets Its Signature Flavor?
Spaghetti, how we love thee — let us count the ways. One: You fit every occasion, whether a romantic night out, a whole-family dinner, or a lone wolf feast in front of the TV. Two: whether twirled around a spoon or slurped off the plate, every bite is a delight. Three: whatever our flavor cravings, there's a sauce ready to fit the bill, from spicy arrabbiata to pungent puttanesca to Jollibee's sweet spaghetti. But hold on — now that we think about it, why is Jollibee's spaghetti sweet?
While Jollibee's Jolly Spaghetti is inspired by the Filipino tradition of using banana ketchup (a local beloved condiment) to create a sweet-style sauce, the version served in North America is made with 100% tomato sauce — no banana ketchup involved. However, the popular fried chicken chain, which is expanding across the U.S., still stays true to its Filipino roots in spirit, pairing its signature sweet sauce with ground beef, sliced hot dogs, and a generous topping of shredded cheese.
Banana ketchup was invented in the Philippines in the 1930s by food scientist María Orosa in an effort to make her country less dependent on foreign (especially American) imported foods. It became the prominent sauce of Filipino barbecue during and after World War II, when tomatoes became increasingly expensive to import to the island nation. Its use in Filipino spaghetti has a long history, and is even rumored to owe its creation to General Douglas MacArthur's time there between 1922 and 1942.
Customize your own Filipino spaghetti
Jollibee is one of the few fast food chains outside of Italian cuisine to feature spaghetti on its menu, though a certain double-arched burger joint did try to make the McSpaghetti a mainstay in the 1980s. Unfortunately, it ended up as one of McDonald's more notable menu flops (maybe it should have called it the McNoodle). The Jolly Spaghetti can be enjoyed on its own, but it's more commonly ordered as a side dish to the equally cheerfully named Chickenjoy. Fried chicken and spaghetti — what's not to like?
If there are no Jollibee locations near you, you can still experience Filipino spaghetti at home without much hassle. While Jollibee's North American version skips banana ketchup, many homemade recipes do include it to capture the classic sweet-savory flavor. Banana ketchup can be found at many Asian markets; if none are nearby, you can order popular brands, such as Jufran, online. The rest of the ingredients are relatively straightforward. Slice and pan-fry hot dogs, then create a meat sauce with onions, garlic, ground beef, and a combination of tomato sauce, banana ketchup, and a bit of sugar. Then add the hot dogs and cooked spaghetti back in, top with cheese, and enjoy.
Of course, you can also try to make a kicked-up version of banana ketchup that features the typical tropical spices (turmeric, allspice, ginger), soy sauce, tomato paste, honey, the titular bananas, and a dash of rum to really get the party started. While this might not taste exactly like the banana sauce from childhood, it's certain to bring a special flavor to barbecued meats and Filipino spaghetti alike.