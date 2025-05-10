You Know This Fast Food Chain Has Spaghetti, But Do You How It Gets Its Signature Flavor?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spaghetti, how we love thee — let us count the ways. One: You fit every occasion, whether a romantic night out, a whole-family dinner, or a lone wolf feast in front of the TV. Two: whether twirled around a spoon or slurped off the plate, every bite is a delight. Three: whatever our flavor cravings, there's a sauce ready to fit the bill, from spicy arrabbiata to pungent puttanesca to Jollibee's sweet spaghetti. But hold on — now that we think about it, why is Jollibee's spaghetti sweet?

While Jollibee's Jolly Spaghetti is inspired by the Filipino tradition of using banana ketchup (a local beloved condiment) to create a sweet-style sauce, the version served in North America is made with 100% tomato sauce — no banana ketchup involved. However, the popular fried chicken chain, which is expanding across the U.S., still stays true to its Filipino roots in spirit, pairing its signature sweet sauce with ground beef, sliced hot dogs, and a generous topping of shredded cheese.

Banana ketchup was invented in the Philippines in the 1930s by food scientist María Orosa in an effort to make her country less dependent on foreign (especially American) imported foods. It became the prominent sauce of Filipino barbecue during and after World War II, when tomatoes became increasingly expensive to import to the island nation. Its use in Filipino spaghetti has a long history, and is even rumored to owe its creation to General Douglas MacArthur's time there between 1922 and 1942.