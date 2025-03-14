The Global Fried Chicken Chain That We'll Finally Be Seeing More Of In The US

From Popeyes to Kentucky Fried Chicken and Zaxby's, there's no shortage of quick-service chicken restaurants in the United States. But Jollibee may be a dark horse contender for first place when you rank fried chicken chains – and more U.S. based chicken lovers may soon be able to try it for themselves.

On March 11, 2025, the fast casual chicken chain native to the Philippines announced a new franchising program aimed at bringing more Jollibee locations to American audiences. The international chicken joint first expanded from its origins in Manila to locations in both California and Canada, cementing itself a place in the American fried chicken debate. According to the company's latest franchise development, Jollibee is now seeking "high-caliber, multi-unit franchisees, who can not only bring operational expertise and development capabilities, but also share its passion to bring the joy of eating to everyone." By 2027, the fast food chain hopes to have 350 stores across the U.S. and Canada.

Between the incredibly fast rate of growth for the company and the sheer size of America's fast food market, it seems like a match made in heaven. More and more Americans are realizing the potential of international fried chicken styles and may appreciate a greater variety of options. And that's exactly what Jollibee has to offer, differentiating itself from competitors with uniquely Filipino recipes and side dishes.