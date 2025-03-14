The Global Fried Chicken Chain That We'll Finally Be Seeing More Of In The US
From Popeyes to Kentucky Fried Chicken and Zaxby's, there's no shortage of quick-service chicken restaurants in the United States. But Jollibee may be a dark horse contender for first place when you rank fried chicken chains – and more U.S. based chicken lovers may soon be able to try it for themselves.
On March 11, 2025, the fast casual chicken chain native to the Philippines announced a new franchising program aimed at bringing more Jollibee locations to American audiences. The international chicken joint first expanded from its origins in Manila to locations in both California and Canada, cementing itself a place in the American fried chicken debate. According to the company's latest franchise development, Jollibee is now seeking "high-caliber, multi-unit franchisees, who can not only bring operational expertise and development capabilities, but also share its passion to bring the joy of eating to everyone." By 2027, the fast food chain hopes to have 350 stores across the U.S. and Canada.
Between the incredibly fast rate of growth for the company and the sheer size of America's fast food market, it seems like a match made in heaven. More and more Americans are realizing the potential of international fried chicken styles and may appreciate a greater variety of options. And that's exactly what Jollibee has to offer, differentiating itself from competitors with uniquely Filipino recipes and side dishes.
What's on the menu at Jollibee?
While Jollibee offers several American-inspired sides like french fries, mashed potatoes, and cups of gravy, that doesn't mean they've eschewed Filipino classics. From dessert options like ube pie — a flavor offering that is more than your average purple sweet potato — to spaghetti with red sauce, Jollibee offers plenty of options perfect for satiating and expanding any American's palate.
The fast food chain's spaghetti offering comes with a sweet marinara, ground beef, and chopped-up hot dogs, practically making it an entree in its own right. If you're looking for something even more unique, consider the palabok fiesta, a Filipino noodle dish with garlic sauce, sauteed pork, and egg. This side dish is a hearty complement to Jollibee's Chickenjoy brand fried chicken entrees. With the option of original recipe or spicy, the chicken tenders, bone-in meals, and sandwiches are the stars of the show. All the chicken products are breaded in the restaurant and pressure-fried.
While the restaurant's signature Chickenjoy dishes are what brought it so much international love, Jollibee sets itself further apart from American chicken chains by offering high-quality burgers and even burger steaks smothered in mushroom gravy. By offering multiple American fast-food staples, Jollibee opens itself up to even more business, catering to a variety of appetites. With so much to choose from at Jollibee, Americans may soon be lining up around the block for a chance to try one of the fast-growing restaurant groups in Asia — especially now that the chain has plans for further U.S. expansion.