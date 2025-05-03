Is Canned Mackerel Raw Or Cooked?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're making an ultra-cheesy tuna melt or assembling a seacuterie board so good it brings your seafood-skeptic friend (you know the one) to their knees, canned fish is a pantry MVP. And if you're ready to level up your rotation, may we gently nudge you toward canned mackerel?

For those wondering, mackerel is not just sealed up raw — it's cooked before it's packed, which means you can simply eat it straight from the tin if you're in a snacky mood, or jazz it up if you're feeling cheffy. Because it's one of the types of tinned fish that tastes most like its fresh counterpart, it's super versatile in the kitchen and feels right at home in everything from pasta dishes to rice bowls and savory breakfast toast. It's also kind of a sleeper hit — rich in omega-3s, low in mercury (but only if you opt for the North Atlantic or Atka varieties instead of king or Spanish mackerel), and packing around 17 grams of protein per three-ounce serving.

Size-wise, canned mackerel tends to skew slightly bigger than canned sardines. Texturally, it's closer to canned tuna — flaky and meaty — than to something more delicate, like cod. Taste-wise, it's oily in a good way: mildly fishy, savory, and a little buttery. Bottom line: If you're even a little mackerel-curious, cracking open a tin is a pretty low-stakes, high-reward place to start.