For Ultra-Cheesy Tuna Melts, One Kitchen Tool Is Key

Even though the original tuna melt was a happy mistake, the combination of creamy fish filling, gooey cheese, and crunchy golden bread has gone on to become a comfort food classic. It's one of those dishes where canned tuna is better than fresh, making super easy to whip up. But if you find that yours don't quite turn out as nice as you hoped, either because the bread is burned or the cheese isn't properly melted, the solution is easy: Use a pan lid.

The technique is simple: Just cover the skillet with the lid while you cook the sandwich on the stovetop. The reason why this is so effective is because the lid traps the heat, which allows the cheese on the sandwich to melt better. It also means the food cooks faster and more evenly, so there's less chance of the bread burning before the cheese has fully melted.

A glass lid can be especially useful if you have one, since it lets you monitor the sandwich as it cooks, but it's not essential. And if you don't have any lids that fit your pan, just place another flat object (such as a baking sheet) over the pan instead. Whatever you use, make sure you keep the heat medium-low rather than too high to avoid burning the bread.