The 2 Types Of Tinned Fish That Taste Most Like Their Fresh Counterparts

Grabbing your favorite brand of canned tuna from the pantry is an easy way to enhance many meals, but it's worth casting a wider net (forgive the pun) and incorporating other types of tinned fish into your cooking repertoire. Some can even taste just as good as the fresh variety. To learn more, Food Republic asked chef Charlotte Langley, founder of Scout Canning and an Ocean Ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), for some expert insight.

"For the closest experience to fresh fish, tinned mackerel and sardines are your best options," advised Langley. "These fish retain their oils and richness, giving them a texture that's surprisingly similar to fresh seafood." Mackerel and sardines are both oily fish packed with omega-3 fatty acids, but opt for Atlantic mackerel or Pacific chub mackerel, as they are lower in mercury than king mackerel (per the FDA). Protein-rich sardines are also a source of vitamin D and calcium.

Mackerel has a milder taste than the more robustly flavored sardines, and can be used as a substitute for tinned tuna in many recipes. The punchier sardines can be enjoyed on their own with just crackers and pickles, or as part of a micro charcuterie board, but they can also be incorporated into various dishes. To truly appreciate the texture and rich flavor of both kinds of fish, experiment by adding them to a range of recipes.