The 2 Types Of Tinned Fish That Taste Most Like Their Fresh Counterparts
Grabbing your favorite brand of canned tuna from the pantry is an easy way to enhance many meals, but it's worth casting a wider net (forgive the pun) and incorporating other types of tinned fish into your cooking repertoire. Some can even taste just as good as the fresh variety. To learn more, Food Republic asked chef Charlotte Langley, founder of Scout Canning and an Ocean Ambassador for the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), for some expert insight.
"For the closest experience to fresh fish, tinned mackerel and sardines are your best options," advised Langley. "These fish retain their oils and richness, giving them a texture that's surprisingly similar to fresh seafood." Mackerel and sardines are both oily fish packed with omega-3 fatty acids, but opt for Atlantic mackerel or Pacific chub mackerel, as they are lower in mercury than king mackerel (per the FDA). Protein-rich sardines are also a source of vitamin D and calcium.
Mackerel has a milder taste than the more robustly flavored sardines, and can be used as a substitute for tinned tuna in many recipes. The punchier sardines can be enjoyed on their own with just crackers and pickles, or as part of a micro charcuterie board, but they can also be incorporated into various dishes. To truly appreciate the texture and rich flavor of both kinds of fish, experiment by adding them to a range of recipes.
Canned mackerel and sardines are deliciously versatile
It's easy to transform canned beans and tinned fish into a sensational salad with just a few additional ingredients, offering all the flavor of fresh fish but without the fuss. Try mackerel with white beans, fresh tomatoes, and crunchy salad leaves, plus crispy croutons for extra texture. Canned sardines pair well with chickpeas, tomatoes, cucumber, and briny olives for a Mediterranean-style salad. For a deeper flavor, if your fish is packed in oil, use that in your salad dressing or to cook croutons.
Mackerel and sardines also work brilliantly for an easy pâté or spread. Try blitzing drained mackerel with mustard, crème fraîche, cayenne, black pepper, and zingy lemon juice. Serve with toast and finely chopped red onions quickly pickled in cider vinegar with a little sugar for extra crunch. Or, mash canned sardines with salted room-temperature butter, lemon zest and juice, and black pepper to make umami-packed rillettes in a flash.
If you prefer fish hot, go for a hearty yet elegant pasta dish. Simply heat cream cheese with a little milk, add flaked mackerel, and stir through cooked pasta for a quick and comforting meal. Add chopped chives or spinach for extra flavor. Or, heat canned sardines, including the oil, in a pan with tomatoes, chopped olives, and tomato sauce for a rich, chunky spaghetti sauce. Alternatively, use either fish in omelets or as a pizza topping for an oceanic twist.