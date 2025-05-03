Julia Child's Favorite Chocolate Cake Had A Name Fit For Royalty And The Taste To Match

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Everyone knows that when Julia Child says a dish is good, you listen, and that goes double if the food is French. As one of the prominent food minds of the 20th century, Child had a special gift for introducing relatively unknown food into the American culinary frame of reference — and making that food seem approachable. So when she called the Queen of Sheba cake "the best chocolate cake you ever put in your mouth," it's safe to say you should probably pay attention (per YouTube).

This dessert, also known as Gâteau Reine de Saba, was the first cake Child ate upon arriving in France, and she loved it so much that she included it in her seminal work "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," alongside other formative dishes for her, including her favorite dessert, poetically named the floating island. The Queen of Sheba features chocolate and almonds and has the added parlor trick effect of looking (and being!) incredibly simple while packing an absolute whollop of a flavor punch to the taste buds.

Why exactly the cake is named after the famed queen — whom Ethiopian tradition holds visited the biblical King Solomon and begot him a son who may have become Ethiopia's first emperor, Menelik I — is unclear beyond the fact that the cake is dark in complexion, rich, and full of warm spices — just as the Queen's cargo when traveling to Jerusalem was full of spices and riches. Whatever the reason, the name stuck in this enduringly delicious delicacy.