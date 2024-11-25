What Is A Gâteau Dessert And How Does It Differ From Cake?

When it comes to a slice of something sweet to pair with a cup of coffee or after-dinner cocktail at a restaurant, you may be faced with the decision between a gâteau and a cake. Is there really a difference? Like so many of life's great questions, the answer is not quite so clear-cut. A gâteau dessert and a cake are generally considered to be different in the English-speaking world, but they can be exactly the same if you're in France.

Gâteau is literally the French word for a single cake (gâteaux is the plural form). As such, any cake — which can broadly be defined as a baked, sweetened bread — is a gâteau, if you are speaking French. However, in English, the word gâteau often applies to cakes with certain traits. The baked component of a gâteau tends to be a light, eggy sponge cake, which is then layered with fillings like whipped cream, mousse, or ganache, as well as plenty of fruit or preserves.

On the other hand, cake is a much wider-reaching term. Whether it's as small as a cupcake or as big as a towering multi-tiered wedding cake, these treats can have so many different frostings, fillings, and flavors. Though it's not a rule, American cakes are often made with butter or oil and a chemical leavener (like baking soda or baking powder), whereas the sponge cakes typically used in a gâteau rely on the lift of beaten eggs.