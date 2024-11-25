What Is A Gâteau Dessert And How Does It Differ From Cake?
When it comes to a slice of something sweet to pair with a cup of coffee or after-dinner cocktail at a restaurant, you may be faced with the decision between a gâteau and a cake. Is there really a difference? Like so many of life's great questions, the answer is not quite so clear-cut. A gâteau dessert and a cake are generally considered to be different in the English-speaking world, but they can be exactly the same if you're in France.
Gâteau is literally the French word for a single cake (gâteaux is the plural form). As such, any cake — which can broadly be defined as a baked, sweetened bread — is a gâteau, if you are speaking French. However, in English, the word gâteau often applies to cakes with certain traits. The baked component of a gâteau tends to be a light, eggy sponge cake, which is then layered with fillings like whipped cream, mousse, or ganache, as well as plenty of fruit or preserves.
On the other hand, cake is a much wider-reaching term. Whether it's as small as a cupcake or as big as a towering multi-tiered wedding cake, these treats can have so many different frostings, fillings, and flavors. Though it's not a rule, American cakes are often made with butter or oil and a chemical leavener (like baking soda or baking powder), whereas the sponge cakes typically used in a gâteau rely on the lift of beaten eggs.
A gâteau is a show-stopping dessert
A gâteau is usually quite large, so these treats make a beautiful centerpiece for a holiday meal or special occasion. They can be stacked several layers high, and do not usually have frosting covering the entire outside of the cake. This way, you can see the distinct layers of cake and all the colors and textures of the fillings. A crown of more filling and fruit, plus a dusting of powdered sugar, is a traditional finish.
A black forest gâteau is a very popular example. Chocolate cake layers are soaked in cherry juice and kirsch (a German-style cherry brandy) and then layered with plenty of whipped cream, cherry compote, and fresh cherries, too. Really, any combination of sponge cake, creamy filling, and fruit can be turned into a towering stacked gâteau. Think of a classic sponge cake with fresh berries and mascarpone, or an almond-scented cake with tangy lemon curd whipped cream and plump and juicy blueberries. A dessert like this is a great way to dress up delicious summer fruit or showcase homemade jams and ganache.
Of course, because gâteau is such a broad term in French, there are other well-known gâteaus that do not have these traits. For example, gâteau Basque is a sort of crumbly, single-layer, cookie-like tart filled with pastry cream or black cherry jam, and a gâteau Breton is a butter cake with a texture somewhat similar to shortbread.
Cake is an extremely broad term
A gâteau is technically a type of cake, but cake is a word that encompasses so many other different styles. They can be one or many layers; dense and full of rich ingredients; or light and airy. Cakes are typically flour-based, include sugar and eggs, and are baked in the oven. They often have a component that causes a rise, and can be made with or without fat. Even with these parameters, things can vary quite a bit. For example, cloud-like angel food cake gets its lift from lots of egg whites stabilized with cream of tartar, whereas this Meyer lemon and olive oil cake recipe relies on a combination of baking powder and baking soda.
Naturally, these rules are loose and there are lots of exceptions. A flourless chocolate cake gets its texture from eggs, cocoa powder, and melted chocolate and bakes up more like a firmly-set custard. An icebox cake simply stacks crisp cookies and whipped cream in a pan to make a sliceable, layered dessert. And despite having the word "cake" in its name, cheesecake is more of a secret third thing.
Cakes also usually have some kind of sweet finish, such as buttercream frosting, a thin glaze, a cloud of pillowy meringue, or fondant, but others stay plain, like Ina Garten's pound cake or restaurant-style molten lava cakes. When it comes to cake, don't get too hung up on coming up with a strict definition — just have another slice!