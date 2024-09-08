One Of Julia Child's Favorite Chocolate Brands Is An Under-The-Radar Classic

Julia Child's influence on the culinary world is immeasurable. Along with introducing U.S. audiences to the how-to's of French cuisine and introducing Americans to her signature phrase "bon appétit," she also swayed national tastes by sharing her personal preferences. Examples include the cheddar Goldfish snack Julia Child served at Thanksgiving, as well as her favorite mayo brand – fans today are still scrambling to try the famed chef's everyday staples.

One brand that benefited immensely from Child's endorsement was Scharffen Berger Chocolates. As one of the first bean-to-bar chocolate maker in the United States, the company debuted at the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen in 1996. Child was in attendance that year — she had previously been a featured speaker in 1990 and a Meet the Masters panelist in 1993. When she tried the craft chocolate, she emphatically declared it the best American kind she'd ever had. What's more, Child's friend and frequent collaborator, legendary chef Jacques Pépin, was also in attendance and said that the taste of Scharffen Berger took him back to his French childhood.

The connection between Child and Scharffen Berger was further solidified in the 2009 movie "Julie & Julia," in which the company's original storefront plays a role. The movie is partially a biography about Child, while also telling the story of blogger Julie Powell, who set out to make every recipe in Child's magnum opus "Mastering the Art of French Cooking."