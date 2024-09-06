Julia Child's Favorite Dessert Is A Vintage Classic

In "Mastering the Art of French Cooking, Volume 1", Julia Child described île flottante as either an unmolded caramel almond soufflé or a whipped cream-covered layer cake, with both versions surrounded by custard. Indeed, the differentiation between îles flottantes made with meringue versus cake is a point of slight contention, with some arguing that the meringue-based version is actually a dish called oeufs à la neige (snow eggs). Whether the dishes should be considered related desserts or the same dessert by different names is a topic of much debate, but there are some additional variations that are worth mentioning.

The Hungarian version of the floating island dessert is called madártej and is served more simply than the French version, typically without any toppings or accompaniments. Other countries also have a version of Child's favored treat. Germany calls it schnee-eier, Romania has lapte de pasăre, and Portugal has farófias, to name just a few. In many of these versions, meringues are poached in a lemon-flavored custard and may be given a light dusting of cinnamon before serving.

Indeed, the possibilities with the floating island are nearly endless. Child noted that the meringues could be surrounded by a traditional vanilla crème anglaise; one flavored with chocolate or coffee; or a fruit sauce made from raspberries or strawberries. (Making fruit sauce is also a great way to upgrade canned fruit in your pantry — a neat trick when you just spent all that effort making floating islands!)