One of the best things about Trader Joe's Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce is that, while it's so delicious on its own, you can take it up another notch (or 10) by customizing it and adding to it with ingredients you might already have in your kitchen (or which you can buy at the same time you pick up the freezer meal). For example, to get your daily greens in, you can toss in spinach or kale while it's heating up on the stovetop, or mix in sauteed mushrooms, pan-fried zucchini coins, or even peas, either frozen or canned. You could even serve it up with a side of your favorite roasted vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, or green beans (which need to cook two ways for tender yet crispy results).

Add a serious boost of protein to the meal by crumbling up Trader Joe's Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage, or baking or pan-frying salmon to serve on top. You could really treat yourself to an at-home steakhouse-worthy meal by cooking up one of Trader Joe's new luxurious cuts of beef, like its ribeye or even filet mignon.

Finally, Trader Joe's is celebrated for its extensive and eclectic cheese selection, so consider topping your fiocchetti meal with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano Stravecchio, or its pre-grated Parmesan with Truffle. And don't forget to add a piece of ciabatta baguette or garlic bread on the side, too.