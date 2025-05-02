Trader Joe's Best Frozen Pasta Is The Ultimate Comfort Food You Didn't Know You Needed
In addition to its cult favorites, like the canned staple you should always keep on hand (delicious dolmas), Trader Joe's has such an extensive frozen foods aisle that you might actually need a primer to study before navigating. Along with its Handheld Chicken Pot Pies, microwavable appetizers, and decadent ice creams, TJ's carries a good assortment of frozen pasta entrees, the very best of which you might not have heard of (what with all the clamor over its Butter Chicken — tough that's one of the frozen meals we think you should skip at TJ's), and therefore, had no idea you needed. According to Food Republic's Trader Joe's frozen pasta, ranked worst to best, its Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce is as tasty as you can get.
Fiocchetti are like little sealed pasta purses, which in this case are stuffed with a trio of Italian cheeses, then smothered with a garlicky pink sauce that gets its color when tomatoes meet cream (red plus white equals pink). TJ's sources this frozen pasta from a "trusted Italian supplier" (via Trader Joe's), and it shows; each bite is creamy, dreamy, and luscious, thanks to that pink sauce, which despite its heavier ingredients, remains light on the tongue.
Trader Joe's has knocked it out of the park with its Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce, and it's not just that it's delicious and comforting — it's also incredibly simple and quick to make, and can be heated up in the microwave. However, those with the time and inclination might truly bring it to life with its stovetop preparation instructions.
Take it from comforting to a well-rounded, craveable meal
One of the best things about Trader Joe's Cheese Filled Fiocchetti with Pink Sauce is that, while it's so delicious on its own, you can take it up another notch (or 10) by customizing it and adding to it with ingredients you might already have in your kitchen (or which you can buy at the same time you pick up the freezer meal). For example, to get your daily greens in, you can toss in spinach or kale while it's heating up on the stovetop, or mix in sauteed mushrooms, pan-fried zucchini coins, or even peas, either frozen or canned. You could even serve it up with a side of your favorite roasted vegetables, like broccoli, cauliflower, or green beans (which need to cook two ways for tender yet crispy results).
Add a serious boost of protein to the meal by crumbling up Trader Joe's Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage, or baking or pan-frying salmon to serve on top. You could really treat yourself to an at-home steakhouse-worthy meal by cooking up one of Trader Joe's new luxurious cuts of beef, like its ribeye or even filet mignon.
Finally, Trader Joe's is celebrated for its extensive and eclectic cheese selection, so consider topping your fiocchetti meal with freshly grated Parmigiano Reggiano Stravecchio, or its pre-grated Parmesan with Truffle. And don't forget to add a piece of ciabatta baguette or garlic bread on the side, too.