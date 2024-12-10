The Trader Joe's Canned Staple To Keep On Hand For Easy Appetizers
Trader Joe's is commonly known as the mecca of tasty and affordable prepared foods. If you have a special place in your heart for traditional Greek dishes but lack the confidence to make them yourself, you can't beat the ease and convenience of Trader Joe's canned dolmas. Better yet, if you enjoy Mediterranean-inspired appetizers, these small bites make for tons of versatile and tasty hors d'oeuvres.
Conveniently available in easy-to-open, shelf-stable cans, these flavorful snacks are composed of vine leaves, cooked rice, onions, and herbs like dill and spearmint. Found in the canned or dry foods aisle, each container of 10 stuffed grape leaves costs just a few dollars. Since they're fully cooked, you can eat them straight from the container as a pre-meal snack — but to give them a slight upgrade, stick them in the fridge and serve them chilled, or heat them up if you prefer warm apps.
These delectable rolls will definitely come in handy the next time you're hosting friends and family for drinks and appetizers. With the right amount of extras, they make a delicious addition to your pre-dinner snack platters. Before serving, try drizzling the dolmas with a bit of quality olive oil and tart lemon juice. Alternatively, serve them with mouthwatering sauce recipes from homemade aioli to spicy harissa.
Delicious ways to serve and eat Trader Joe's canned dolmas
A common delicacy served with Mediterranean fare, dolmas are the perfect food to enjoy with baked pita chips and easy tzatziki sauce. Use ice cubes to make restaurant-quality hummus, too, and serve your TJ's snacks alongside this specially-curated pair of dips.
You can also use dolmas as an integral part of a Mediterranean-style charcuterie board. Prepare a platter with the canned dolmas, pita chips, hummus, and other delicious accompaniments from Trader Joe's, like its house brand jumbo Kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese. Feel free to incorporate some fresh sliced peppers and jarred artichoke hearts, as well.
To go one step further, serve the dolmas as a tasty side or starter with your next Greek pita pizza recipe, or in conjunction with herb-infused cucumber tomato salad. You can also enjoy them alongside lamb meatballs and heartier dishes like moussaka. They won't need as much dressing up when they play a supporting role — just arrange them neatly on a plate and top with a spoonful or two of the oil from the can, or some chopped fresh herbs. As long as you have napkins and toothpicks for serving, you're all set to enjoy one easy and flavorful snack.