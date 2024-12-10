The Trader Joe's Canned Staple To Keep On Hand For Easy Appetizers

Trader Joe's is commonly known as the mecca of tasty and affordable prepared foods. If you have a special place in your heart for traditional Greek dishes but lack the confidence to make them yourself, you can't beat the ease and convenience of Trader Joe's canned dolmas. Better yet, if you enjoy Mediterranean-inspired appetizers, these small bites make for tons of versatile and tasty hors d'oeuvres.

Conveniently available in easy-to-open, shelf-stable cans, these flavorful snacks are composed of vine leaves, cooked rice, onions, and herbs like dill and spearmint. Found in the canned or dry foods aisle, each container of 10 stuffed grape leaves costs just a few dollars. Since they're fully cooked, you can eat them straight from the container as a pre-meal snack — but to give them a slight upgrade, stick them in the fridge and serve them chilled, or heat them up if you prefer warm apps.

These delectable rolls will definitely come in handy the next time you're hosting friends and family for drinks and appetizers. With the right amount of extras, they make a delicious addition to your pre-dinner snack platters. Before serving, try drizzling the dolmas with a bit of quality olive oil and tart lemon juice. Alternatively, serve them with mouthwatering sauce recipes from homemade aioli to spicy harissa.