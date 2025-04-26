The Nostalgic Pizza Buffet Chain That's Been Making A Comeback

While pizza giants like Domino's, Papa John's, and Pizza Hut continue to compete amongst each other, there's a casual, sit-down restaurant chain serving up buffet–style, all-you-can-eat pizza that has been staging a quiet comeback since it filed for bankruptcy in 2021. That chain? Cicis Pizza, a now 40-year-old mainstay in family dining based in Coppell, Texas, with around 300 restaurants spread out amongst over 30 states at the time of writing. It once was a go-to spot — and a lifesaver — for busy families who need to fill up at a modest price point (just $1.99 per adult, originally).

After peaking with over 600 locations in 2009, that number gradually began to declined; in January 2021, nearly a year after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Cicis entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy. But a mere two months later, it emerged debt-free, with new owners and a new lease on life. Certainly, Jeff Hetsel, the president and COO of Cicis, was looking forward to staging a comeback. In 2023, under the leadership of Hetsel and prominent shareholder Chris Dharod, the chain tweaked its pizza recipe, and more importantly, expanded the size of its game rooms.

That latter move alone exploded same-store sales, and it wasn't just making the game rooms larger that helped. Cicis Pizza locations also invested money into modernizing its game room experience, getting rid of tokens (which can be easily dropped or lost) and replacing them with cards. These interactive game elements may just help Cicis get one step ahead of rival pizza chains.