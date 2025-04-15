Stuffed Crust Pizza Showdown: Domino's Vs Papa John's Vs Pizza Hut

For many years, Pizza Hut was the only fast food chain to offer stuffed crust pizza. However, as is the case with most things, its popularity led other pizza places to develop recipes of their own. Eventually, Papa John's followed suit, and just recently, Domino's added a stuffed crust pizza to its menu — but who does it best? Are Domino's and Papa John's Stuffed Crust Pizzas cheap knockoffs? Or did Pizza Hut do it right the first time?

As a die-hard fan of stuffed crust pizza, I had to know if Domino's beat out Papa John's and Pizza Hut with its new stuffed crust recipe, so I ordered one from each pizza chain (half plain and half with toppings), and let the showdown begin. A closer look at my methodology can be found at the end, but, as you can probably guess, the stuffed crust itself was the determining factor when it came time to declare a winner. Flavor and texture weighed heavily on the results, as well.

I've eaten both Papa John's and Pizza Hut Stuffed Crust Pizzas countless times in the past, so I thought I already knew where they stood in a head-to-head competition, but adding the new Domino's version to the mix threw me for a loop. Was it a good or bad one? Let's find out.