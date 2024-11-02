It's Official: This Restaurant Chain Is Bankrupt

Bad news for fans of the $5 happy hour: TGI Friday's announced in an official statement on Saturday that the company has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Texas federal court. Rohit Manocha, Executive Chairman of TGI Fridays Inc., cited the pandemic as one of the major forces working against the once hugely popular chain. Court documents indicate that the company owes between $100 million and $500 million to at least 1,000 and as many as 5,000 creditors.

"The primary driver of our financial challenges resulted from COVID-19 and our capital structure," Manocha said in the company's official company statement. "This restructuring will allow our go forward restaurants to proceed with an optimized corporate infrastructure that enables them to reach their full potential."

The news might not be a total surprise to Fridays customers as the company has been shuttering stores throughout 2024, including 36 locations in January and another 49 stores in October. This new development will affect the remaining 39 domestic restaurants owned and operated by TGI Fridays' parent company, private equity firm TriArtisan Capital Advisors, which is based in Dallas, Texas.