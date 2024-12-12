The Simple Ingredient To Boost Your Granola's Protein And Crunch

Granola is crunchy, slightly sweet, and salty. It is delicious on top of a yogurt parfait or just eaten as a snack. If you love eating this delightful concoction but want to find a new way to incorporate more crunch and protein into your granola, use the power of egg whites. Since the egg whites help create the ideal granola clusters, long gone are the days when you have to sift through a store-bought bag of granola to find the perfect bunch with a little bit of each ingredient.

Additionally, egg whites impart extra protein, roughly 3.6 grams per large egg, without altering the flavor. The egg whites act as a binder, allowing the different mix-ins in the granola to come together, so you get more handfuls of crunchy clusters. If you're searching for more ways to boost the crunch of your granola, add toasted nuts and seeds, like pecans and pepitas, to the mix. Not only will these boost texture, but you'll get more protein and fiber too.

Use one large egg white per three cups of oats. Combine this with your sweetener like maple syrup, a neutral oil, spices, and whatever mix-ins sound best to you (try chocolate chunks and dried cherries), like this crunchy chocolate cherry granola. This combination will give you large clusters of bittersweet cocoa and tart cherries that are perfect for snacking. Evenly spread this mix onto a parchment paper-lined baking sheet, then bake at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for around 45 minutes. Let it cool before breaking it up a bit to reveal beautiful, toasted bunches of caramelized nuts and oats, all thanks to the addition of a simple egg white.