Banana Pudding Is Good, But A Boozy Inclusion Takes It To The Next Level

Do you ever wish there was a simple and sophisticated way to elevate classic banana pudding for a dinner party or holiday gathering? If you're used to making this traditional dessert, you already know how to keep bananas from browning with one ingredient: lemon juice. Yet, jazzing up traditional banana pudding takes a little more effort. Luckily, with a little bit of bourbon, you can add an entirely new flavor to this creamy confection.

Bourbon is a type of whiskey that is made with at least 51% corn, which gives many varieties an underlying sweetness. With inherent flavor notes of vanilla and caramel, this aged liquor is a unique and flavorful ingredient worth adding to your silky-smooth banana pudding recipe. Bourbon adds a complexity you can't find with many other ingredients.

For the perfect balance of flavor, whip bourbon and chilled cream into a light and fluffy topping. Add no more than ½ tablespoon of liquor to avoid overpowering the other ingredients in your dessert. Then, before building your trifle, incorporate the whipped cream into chilled homemade or instant custard – or blend the bourbon directly into your pudding mix. Once fully prepared, the added vanilla wafers soak up the distinctive taste of bourbon and imbue every bite with new and exciting flavors that have a bit of bite.