Why You Should Start Cooking Your Steaks In A 'Butter Bath'

Cooking the perfect steak is an enviable culinary skill. For the best finish, Food Republic reached out to expert Erica Blaire Roby, award-winning pitmaster and Food Network "Master of Cue" Champion. She recommended cooking your steak in a butter bath. In fact, something like a café de Paris butter makes steak extra delicious, and bathing your steak is easier than it may first appear. It sounds a little silly (imagining a steak in a little bathtub of melted butter), but cooking a steak in a butter bath means you literally "bathe" it as it cooks, consistently spooning melted butter over the meat at the end.

Why go to the trouble? Roby put it simply: "The fat in the butter gives steak a smoother mouth feel, mimicking tenderness." This way, you're left with a tender, melt-in-your-mouth bite of steak. Use around 3 tablespoons of butter per large steak (think T-bone or ribeye steaks that are 1.5 inches thick). Roby also pointed out that you should "always do the infused butter as a last step in the cooking process, so nothing burns." Butter has a relatively low smoke point, so it's something you want to cook only as much as necessary — and not a moment longer. With that in mind, start with some oil in the frying pan, then move on to butter. Additionally, Roby explained that butter won't just make your steak tender, but it "has the ability to soak up flavors from seasonings and herbs and impart them into the steak during butter bath time," so using it provides more flavor and a better texture.