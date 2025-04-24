The MLB Stadium Selling The Most Expensive Hot Dog
Peanuts and Cracker Jacks might steal the glory in the songs but we all know the truth: During baseball season, loaded hot dogs reign supreme. There's nothing like downing a dog while your team hits dingers off a rival pitcher, or watching a clip of a dad save his daughter from a foul ball without dropping his tray of snacks. But if you're planning a tour of MLB stadiums this season, it's worth knowing which one has the most expensive hot dog. It's not a New York or Los Angeles team, but rather the San Diego Padres that take the cake in this regard.
San Diego is generally considered one of the highest cost-of-living cities in the country, so perhaps it's no surprise that Petco Park tops this list, with a price of $7.96 that comes in a full quarter more than the second-place San Francisco Giants' price. Unfortunately for consumers, 2025 is the first year that no stadium in the league is selling wieners for less than three dollars, but the gap between the Padres and the cheapest-listed price of $3.07 at Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field is still stark.
For those turned off by the Padres' hot dog prices, there are other offerings, new and old, around the league that might be more interesting. The Los Angeles Dodgers hot dogs are more iconic, the Miami Marlins' newly-invented hot dog tower has grabbed more attention going into the season, and Citi Field is considered the best overall ballpark concessions.
Eating at Petco Park
For those who do get to experience the beautiful Petco Park, it's worth noting that while it might not be first in the ballpark concession rankings, it does come in a not-at-all-shabby third place. This is due to its wide variety of offerings, which includes, but is not limited to, the hot dogs.
While you can certainly get a straightforward frank at Petco (lovingly called the Friar Frank), there are some other interesting options. After all, experimental hot dogs have earned their spot on the list of wildest, weirdest, and most delicious recipes of the year, and that's as true at the ballpark as it is in a highly-rated restaurant. Take the Lob Dog, offered by Pacifico Market for $39.99, which features a chorizo sausage sharing a bun with lobster tail and topped with charred lemon garlic aioli and chives. If that seems a little steep, a Tijuana-style bacon-wrapped hot dog runs for a more reasonable $15.
Once the savory food is done, it's time for dessert. Petco Park earned some attention and excitement for announcing the 2025 arrival of banana bread pudding served in, what else, a baseball helmet, which sells for $7.99 at Seaside Market, and, by all accounts, is big enough that customers should plan on sharing it, unless they want to spend the final outs of the game fighting a food nap.