The MLB Stadium Selling The Most Expensive Hot Dog

Peanuts and Cracker Jacks might steal the glory in the songs but we all know the truth: During baseball season, loaded hot dogs reign supreme. There's nothing like downing a dog while your team hits dingers off a rival pitcher, or watching a clip of a dad save his daughter from a foul ball without dropping his tray of snacks. But if you're planning a tour of MLB stadiums this season, it's worth knowing which one has the most expensive hot dog. It's not a New York or Los Angeles team, but rather the San Diego Padres that take the cake in this regard.

San Diego is generally considered one of the highest cost-of-living cities in the country, so perhaps it's no surprise that Petco Park tops this list, with a price of $7.96 that comes in a full quarter more than the second-place San Francisco Giants' price. Unfortunately for consumers, 2025 is the first year that no stadium in the league is selling wieners for less than three dollars, but the gap between the Padres and the cheapest-listed price of $3.07 at Arizona Diamondbacks' Chase Field is still stark.

For those turned off by the Padres' hot dog prices, there are other offerings, new and old, around the league that might be more interesting. The Los Angeles Dodgers hot dogs are more iconic, the Miami Marlins' newly-invented hot dog tower has grabbed more attention going into the season, and Citi Field is considered the best overall ballpark concessions.