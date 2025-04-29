Is Walmart Plus Better Than A Costco Membership?

Walmart rolled out its membership program in September of 2020, and surprisingly, the company hasn't raised the prices since. You can pay for a whole year for $98, or pay monthly (and cancel anytime) at $12.95 — you'd pay $155.40 total if you keep it for an entire year. Paying everything upfront makes it cheaper than the Costco Executive membership, which is currently $130, but more than the Gold Star, which is $65. However, if you pay monthly for 12 months, it is more expensive than both Costco membership tiers.

The big selling point for Walmart Plus is its free same-day delivery on orders over $35, with no limit to how many deliveries you can place, as well as Express Delivery in some areas (for a small, extra fee). Additionally, Walmart Plus comes with a whole list of benefits, including free pharmacy delivery, from-home returns, Walmart Cash when traveling using Walmart Plus Travel, and even a monthly subscription to Paramount+ is included.

But perhaps the best way to assess if Walmart Plus is right for you, aside from the price and the convenience of free delivery, is to take into account how large your household is and how much additional storage you have. If you have a smaller household or not a lot of extra storage space for buying in bulk, it could make more sense to opt for Walmart Plus, where you can purchase items individually as needed. Walmart also takes multiple payment options, whereas Costco only accepts Visas — something important to keep in mind depending on your specific financial needs.