How Do Costco's Executive Rewards Actually Work?

Gold Star, Business, or Executive: when deciding which Costco membership to invest in, you have to consider the benefits. Costco's Executive membership tier is the most expensive option at $130 per year. This fee includes the basic $65 membership cost, plus an additional $65 upgrade fee, but many people are willing to spend double based on the Executive rewards alone.

The big thing here is the annual 2% reward certificate. This is like a rebate that is calculated based on the total amount you spent at Costco throughout a 12-month period. For example, if you spent a total of $15,000 at Costco throughout the year, you'll receive $300 back. The reward is sent in the form of a check in the mail approximately two and a half months before your renewal date, and can be used in person at a Costco warehouse or online.

Before you start calculating how much money you might get back, there are quite a few technicalities. Only the purchases made by the primary cardholder or their one additional household member will qualify towards the rewards. Executive members will only receive one reward per household, regardless of how many additional cardholders and guests you might bring with you to Costco. The 2% reward also caps out at $1,250. In order to reach the maximum amount of rewards, you will need to spend at least $5,210 per month, or a total of $62,500 per year. Keep in mind that not every purchase counts towards the Executive rewards, as well. A detailed list of non-qualifying items can be found on Costco's website.