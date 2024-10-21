Give Tacos A Sweet Twist For A New Take On Dessert
Carne asada and chicken pastor are favorite taco options. Even spaghetti tacos are possible (if you take inspiration from the television series, "iCarly"). But what about dessert tacos? What if a traditionally savory dish was transformed into your next favorite confection?
Step aside churros and flan, because there's a new Mexican dessert in town, all thanks to cinnamon sugar tortillas. Making this sweet take on a tortilla as your base will bring life to the dessert taco and provide a sweet twist on a classic dish.
To make a cinnamon sugar tortilla, all you need is a flour tortilla (store-bought or homemade), plus butter, sugar, and cinnamon. All you really have to do is melt the butter in a skillet, plop the tortilla in the butter, cook until it starts to bubble, remove from the pan, and cover in the cinnamon-sugar mixture, and it's ready!
With your cinnamon sugar tortillas as the foundation, assemble your dessert taco with any range of sweet fillings. Load up the inside with whipped cream (adding some fruit powder to the dairy for an extra burst of flavor), plus strawberries, and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. That's just one option — there's so many more possibilities!
Other treats to make with cinnamon sugar tortillas
You could also use your cinnamon sugar tortillas for a cheesecake-like treat. Simply make a cheesecake filling (the combination of cream cheese, sour cream, sugar, and vanilla), and use your favorite piping bag to place the filling in the tortilla, so that the taco looks just as delectable as it tastes. For toppings, the options are infinite — Oreo cookie crumbs, Fruity Pebbles cereal, apples, or crushed vanilla wafers all are great ideas.
For a seasonal twist, make a pumpkin pie filling out of cream cheese, sugar, vanilla, pumpkin puree, cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg (and add a splash of eggnog for even more of a punch). A s'mores dessert taco is another great idea, with a filling of marshmallow fluff and garnishes of melted chocolate and graham cracker crumbs.
Feeling nostalgic and craving a Klondike Choco Taco? Use the cinnamon sugar tortilla to make an ice cream taco. Just fill the inside with your favorite frozen flavor and adorn the top with rainbow sprinkles.
Or, elevate your dipping experience by making cinnamon sugar tortilla chips. Simply cut your tortilla into medium-sized triangles, dip each one in melted butter, cover with the cinnamon-sugar mixture, and place in the oven for five to 10 minutes. Snack on them alone, or pair it with a whipped cream dip.