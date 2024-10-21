Give Tacos A Sweet Twist For A New Take On Dessert

Carne asada and chicken pastor are favorite taco options. Even spaghetti tacos are possible (if you take inspiration from the television series, "iCarly"). But what about dessert tacos? What if a traditionally savory dish was transformed into your next favorite confection?

Step aside churros and flan, because there's a new Mexican dessert in town, all thanks to cinnamon sugar tortillas. Making this sweet take on a tortilla as your base will bring life to the dessert taco and provide a sweet twist on a classic dish.

To make a cinnamon sugar tortilla, all you need is a flour tortilla (store-bought or homemade), plus butter, sugar, and cinnamon. All you really have to do is melt the butter in a skillet, plop the tortilla in the butter, cook until it starts to bubble, remove from the pan, and cover in the cinnamon-sugar mixture, and it's ready!

With your cinnamon sugar tortillas as the foundation, assemble your dessert taco with any range of sweet fillings. Load up the inside with whipped cream (adding some fruit powder to the dairy for an extra burst of flavor), plus strawberries, and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. That's just one option — there's so many more possibilities!