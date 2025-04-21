This $7 Fried Chicken Value Meal Has Fans Calling Out The Chain
In mid-March of 2025, the fried chicken chain KFC released its first new bucket in almost 10 years. The new arrival is called the Dunk It Bucket, with a special emphasis on food items that can be, you guessed it, dunked into various sauces. The single serve bucket comes with two chicken tenders, fries, and an additional spud in the form of Mashed Potato Poppers, a new item that resembles a chicken nugget (at least on the outside), and it costs just $7. However, many fans aren't happy with the volume of food for the price, and like they did with Subway's $5 Footlong treat, they're calling out KFC.
"Only 2 tenders? Mark this one down as unjustified!" one user wrote in the comments of a YouTube short reviewing the product — the commentary earned over 3500 upvotes, indicating that many unsatisfied customers agree. "Real Americans know that should be a kid's meal," an additional comment mentioned. Clearly, the size of this menu offering leaves much to be desired amongst fans — another YouTube user bemoaned, "That ain't no meal, that's a snack." Customers also pointed out that you can get an entire Costco rotisserie chicken for $2 less than the entire Dunk It Bucket. According to customer feedback, It seems that KFC missed the mark with its newest value meal.
Recently released value meals that have fared better than KFC's
Value meals have become massively popular in the modern climate, but not all of these offerings are winners. Perhaps KFC could learn a lesson from Taco Bell, which in January 2025 released its new Luxe Cravings Boxes. The meals come in three tiers: $5, $7, and $9, and are stuffed with fan-favorites, like the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, or the Chicken Chalupa Supreme, many of which can be swapped out and/or customized (for an additional fee, in some cases). Many Taco Bell fans have warmed to these meal deals, with the OP on an r/TacoBell thread saying, "I think it has some decent value compared to their recent offerings." Another commenter called the menu "actually pretty solid." How Taco Bell has remained so affordable is a real wonder.
In another case of value meals gone right, Chili's began offering its "3 For Me" value menu in 2022, with an appetizer, entree, and a beverage, starting at $11. In September 2024, the casual dining chain expanded its lunch offerings with 11 new combinations, and in April 2025, it added a quarter-pounder cheeseburger to the 3 For Me menu — all the while poking fun at fast food chains like McDonald's that are not offering the same bang for your buck. Whatever Chili's customers order, they seem to enjoy both the taste and the value, with one Redditor commenting on the r/Fastfood thread, "It's because fast food places have gotten so expensive that it's just better to go to Chili's for the same price." KFC, take heed.