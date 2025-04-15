The Casual Restaurant Chain That Just Debuted A Cheaper Quarter Pounder-Inspired Burger

Chili's, one of the most popular casual dining restaurants in America, is once again gunning for the Golden Arches with its newly launched promotion, prize giveaway, and a brand-new burger. The company's newest menu item, The Big QP burger, is now available — and looks and tastes a whole lot like McDonald's Quarter Pounder, the only McDonald's burger that's cooked fresh, not frozen. Chili's makes no bones about the doppelgänger qualities of its new sandwich. In fact, the similarities and wordplay of the name are intentional.

Chili's new Big QP is taking deadly aim at the OP (original Pounder), touting a whopping 85% more meat than McDonald's classic burger, topped with two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, and diced onions. For just $10.99, the entree comes with a side of french fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and an unlimited fountain drink.

"The Big QP joins Chili's 3 For Me menu alongside the Big Smasher, which was introduced last year and has twice the beef of a Big Mac," the company stated in an April 15 press release. "Chili's is proving once again that the best value doesn't come from a drive-thru." Hopefully this burger offers a more robust flavor than the McDonald's, which placed last in the Food Republic ranking for fast food burgers. Though the Golden Arches is the targeted scapegoat, it isn't just McD's that's being lined up in Chili's crosshairs. Fast food chains in general, and the rising costs of the menu items, are under fire from the restaurant brand.