The Casual Restaurant Chain That Just Debuted A Cheaper Quarter Pounder-Inspired Burger
Chili's, one of the most popular casual dining restaurants in America, is once again gunning for the Golden Arches with its newly launched promotion, prize giveaway, and a brand-new burger. The company's newest menu item, The Big QP burger, is now available — and looks and tastes a whole lot like McDonald's Quarter Pounder, the only McDonald's burger that's cooked fresh, not frozen. Chili's makes no bones about the doppelgänger qualities of its new sandwich. In fact, the similarities and wordplay of the name are intentional.
Chili's new Big QP is taking deadly aim at the OP (original Pounder), touting a whopping 85% more meat than McDonald's classic burger, topped with two slices of American cheese, mustard, ketchup, pickles, and diced onions. For just $10.99, the entree comes with a side of french fries, bottomless chips and salsa, and an unlimited fountain drink.
"The Big QP joins Chili's 3 For Me menu alongside the Big Smasher, which was introduced last year and has twice the beef of a Big Mac," the company stated in an April 15 press release. "Chili's is proving once again that the best value doesn't come from a drive-thru." Hopefully this burger offers a more robust flavor than the McDonald's, which placed last in the Food Republic ranking for fast food burgers. Though the Golden Arches is the targeted scapegoat, it isn't just McD's that's being lined up in Chili's crosshairs. Fast food chains in general, and the rising costs of the menu items, are under fire from the restaurant brand.
Chili's debuts 'Fast Food Financing' to help diners pay for expensive drive-thru meals
In tandem with the release of the Big QP, Chili's has launched a tongue-in-cheek promotion called Fast Food Financing, poking fun at the rising costs of drive-thru dining. The campaign plays on the idea that it's so expensive to purchase fast food, one needs to apply for a loan to do it.
The promotion will kick off with a live event in New York City. A spoof pop-up financing storefront, looking a whole lot like a payday loan establishment, will be in operation at 37 Union Square West on April 16 and 17 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. EST. Guests are invited to "apply" for Fast Food Financing to help foot the cost of drive-thru meals. In reality, no financing is taking place as part of the promotion. Visitors will be entered to win one of 200 $20 Visa gift cards, which can be used to purchase fast food at the franchise of their choice. Per Chili's press release, those who stop by Fast Food Financing will also "gain access to a Chili's speakeasy where they can try the all-new Big QP burger [meal] ... to see firsthand how Chili's provides a better value than fast food." Those not living near New York can still participate in the prize giveaway via the chain's X account.
Chili's vaguely stated that the pop-up site is located "next to a popular fast food restaurant," not disclosing a name. However, it's pretty clear from promotional photos that it's been planted right next door to a McDonald's.