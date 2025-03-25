Subway's Latest $5 Footlong Treat Has Customers Calling Out The Chain
The latest addition to Subway's "Footlong Sidekicks" lineup has left many fans less than impressed. The chain announced the Sidekicks concept in summer 2024, unveiling the Footlong Cookie, Footlong Pretzel, and Cinnabon Footlong Churro. The Footlong Nachos have now joined the lineup, and people are finding lots to complain about as the new menu item makes its debut.
A YouTube short showed a behind-the-scenes peek at the assembly process for the Footlong Nachos, revealing that the basis of the item is nothing but a snack-sized bag of Doritos. Unsurprisingly, internet users had plenty to say about it. One TikToker called the item a "sorry embarrassment, disappointment of a nacho," calling out Subway for using just "one puny little pipsqueak bag of chips that's already half air to begin with." Others have similarly complained about the lack of chips, as well as issues like minuscule toppings on their nacho order, a sloppy and unappetizing appearance, toppings sticking to the packaging instead of the nachos, and just an overall poor value for the price.
The nachos debuted in the United Kingdom in January and has also been spotted in other international locations. At the time of publication, the official nationwide release for the United States has yet to be announced, though Subway is said to have been testing the menu item in the states. Rumors online speculate that the nachos are set to be released in the U.S. on April 1 2025.
Fans have claimed that the Footlong Nachos are a bit lackluster
In a January press release distributed in the United Kingdom, Subway described the Footlong Nachos as a side featuring Doritos chips, American-style cheese, jalapeños, and salsa, as well as the option to add guacamole to the dish. The chain's new Taco Beef mixture, offered as part of its limited-time Mexicana menu, can also be added to the nachos. A look into the assembly process of this new item implied that the order can be customized with other meats, toppings, and sauces, as well, as is the case with the chain's sandwiches (via YouTube). If early responses are any indication, you might not want to waste your time on this new menu item — even if it is only $5.
While Subway seems to be everywhere nowadays, it may not be thriving when it comes to customer satisfaction. The unenthusiastic reaction to the Footlong Nachos definitely isn't the first time an action from the sandwich chain has elicited backlash from fans. A 2024 lawsuit accused the sandwich maker of skimping on its meats and falsely advertising the amount of product that diners were actually receiving. Similarly, early reviews of the nachos online have people already drawing comparisons between the hearty servings and high quality ingredients promised in the promotional images, contrasting with the lackluster reality of small portions and less than appetizing toppings. The general consensus amongst fans seems to be that the Footlong Nachos are just another gimmick heralding a sinking brand that isn't as good as it once was.