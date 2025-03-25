Subway's Latest $5 Footlong Treat Has Customers Calling Out The Chain

The latest addition to Subway's "Footlong Sidekicks" lineup has left many fans less than impressed. The chain announced the Sidekicks concept in summer 2024, unveiling the Footlong Cookie, Footlong Pretzel, and Cinnabon Footlong Churro. The Footlong Nachos have now joined the lineup, and people are finding lots to complain about as the new menu item makes its debut.

A YouTube short showed a behind-the-scenes peek at the assembly process for the Footlong Nachos, revealing that the basis of the item is nothing but a snack-sized bag of Doritos. Unsurprisingly, internet users had plenty to say about it. One TikToker called the item a "sorry embarrassment, disappointment of a nacho," calling out Subway for using just "one puny little pipsqueak bag of chips that's already half air to begin with." Others have similarly complained about the lack of chips, as well as issues like minuscule toppings on their nacho order, a sloppy and unappetizing appearance, toppings sticking to the packaging instead of the nachos, and just an overall poor value for the price.

The nachos debuted in the United Kingdom in January and has also been spotted in other international locations. At the time of publication, the official nationwide release for the United States has yet to be announced, though Subway is said to have been testing the menu item in the states. Rumors online speculate that the nachos are set to be released in the U.S. on April 1 2025.