Upgrade Your Boxed Cake With This Delicious DIY Finish

Choosing a boxed cake mix helps save time, but if you want to create a delicious DIY delight that takes your dessert from good to downright impressive, make your own filling while the cakes are in the oven. Homemade frosting, such as buttercream, is a great filling choice because you can use it both inside and outside of the cake — and the flavor options are limitless. For a rich, decadent version, follow Ina Garten's secret to irresistible chocolate buttercream. Or, take inspiration from a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and fill any of your favorite boxed mixes with the creamy, tangy spread.

Want something a bit airier? Try this two-ingredient decadent chocolate mousse recipe — perfect for filling any cake and boosting rich cocoa notes. As for fruit fillings, chop up mixed berries (think strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries), then mix in a couple of tablespoons of berry preserves to coat. This sugary combination helps prevent the berries from browning and provides extra flavor.

When it comes to assembling, one box mix makes two 8- or 9-inch round cakes. For this size cake, you need ½ cup of filling. Once the cakes are baked and cooled (this prevents the filling from melting), place one cake round on a platter before evenly scooping the filling over the top. Gently spread the filling, leaving a small gap between the outer edge of the cake, then set the second cake on top before adding frosting at the seam where the two layers meet to secure it, and completely frosting the exterior.