Upgrade Your Boxed Cake With This Delicious DIY Finish
Choosing a boxed cake mix helps save time, but if you want to create a delicious DIY delight that takes your dessert from good to downright impressive, make your own filling while the cakes are in the oven. Homemade frosting, such as buttercream, is a great filling choice because you can use it both inside and outside of the cake — and the flavor options are limitless. For a rich, decadent version, follow Ina Garten's secret to irresistible chocolate buttercream. Or, take inspiration from a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting and fill any of your favorite boxed mixes with the creamy, tangy spread.
Want something a bit airier? Try this two-ingredient decadent chocolate mousse recipe — perfect for filling any cake and boosting rich cocoa notes. As for fruit fillings, chop up mixed berries (think strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries), then mix in a couple of tablespoons of berry preserves to coat. This sugary combination helps prevent the berries from browning and provides extra flavor.
When it comes to assembling, one box mix makes two 8- or 9-inch round cakes. For this size cake, you need ½ cup of filling. Once the cakes are baked and cooled (this prevents the filling from melting), place one cake round on a platter before evenly scooping the filling over the top. Gently spread the filling, leaving a small gap between the outer edge of the cake, then set the second cake on top before adding frosting at the seam where the two layers meet to secure it, and completely frosting the exterior.
Delicious flavor pairings for your cake and filling
Now that you have a few DIY filling ideas, let your creative juices flow by experimenting with different flavor pairings. There are so many delicious combinations — like the ultimate chocolate cake with coconut frosting, reminiscent of an Almond Joy candy bar, or yellow cake with almond-flavored filling for a sweet experience. Go classic by finding a boxed spice cake and pairing it with a lush cream cheese frosting layer. If you choose frosting as the filling, make sure to learn this pro piping technique to create beautiful buttercream rosettes and give your frosted cake a fancy finish that will impress you and your guests.
If light, airy mousse is more your thing, consider combining a chocolate mousse filling with a strawberry boxed cake mix for a superb take on chocolate-covered strawberries. Or, make this salted butter caramel-chocolate mousse recipe — perfect for layering between a butter pecan–flavored cake mix — for rich, savory, nutty flavors that pair well with the buttery and cocoa notes in the mousse. As for the berry filling, spread it on a delicate white cake mix for a fresh spin on a light and airy Chantilly cake with berries, or a lemon-flavored cake mix for the ultimate explosion of zesty citrus and sweet berries — a fresh, vibrant cake that is outstanding.