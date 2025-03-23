The Pro Piping Technique For The Most Beautiful Buttercream Rosettes

The art of cake decorating can be intimidating, and a potentially messy endeavor that can leave you in a sticky situation if you make a frosting mistake. The fact is, though, decorating, and especially buttercream, really isn't as hard as all that, and with a basic knowledge of a few fundamental techniques, you'll be well on your way to being the ultimate at-home pastry chef.

One such technique that'll be sure to impress is piping — specifically, creating beautiful little buttercream rosettes. They're a great place to start your piping journey, so to find out more, Food Republic spoke to Sandy Folsom, School Director at the Wilton Sweet Studio -– a legendary cake decorating school in Illinois.

The first step is getting your buttercream right, she told us: "Make sure your buttercream frosting is at the right consistency to make piping easier. You'll want to use a medium consistency for rosettes; this allows you to pipe easily and have them keep their shape." There are a few different options when it comes to what type of buttercream you use — but for beginners, a super stable frosting like Russian Buttercream (which is made with sweetened condensed milk instead of powdered sugar) might be the right choice.

Then, it's a matter of choosing the right equipment to use — and that means the best piping tips. "Different tips create different petal effects," Folsom explained. "We teach rosettes using star tips 1M or 2D." These are large, open tips that are easy to manipulate — perfect for beginners!