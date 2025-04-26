Copycat McDonald's Breakfast Sandwiches Aren't Complete Without One Frozen Sausage

There's something nostalgic about McDonald's breakfast sausage patties. Salty, savory, and a little bit sweet with hints of rosemary and sage, the patty is what makes McDonald's Sausage and Egg McMuffin and McGriddles so irresistible. If you're looking to recreate your favorite breakfast sandwich at home — perhaps because you missed the cut-off for when McDonald's changes over from breakfast to lunch — you are in luck. Mike Haracz, a former McDonald's corporate chef, says you can find a dupe for McDonald's iconic sausage patty right in the frozen food aisle at Walmart.

In a TikTok, he explains that after consulting the McDonald's website and comparing ingredients and nutritional information from other grocery store breakfast patties, Walmart's Great Value pork breakfast sausage patties are the best dupe. Like the McDonald's sausage patties, the Great Value version is made with pork, water, and salt. Haracz says the natural flavors and sweeteners are also similar. The only notable difference is that the Great Value pork sausage patty has slightly more fat and different preservatives. However, he said it was close to the McDonald's breakfast sausage patty when cooked.

While the Great Value version may not be the best breakfast sausage from the grocery store (our testers found it tastes a bit generic and greasy), this might work in its favor when recreating a McDonald's breakfast sandwich like the Sausage and Egg McMuffin at home. When paired with a toasted, buttered English muffin and a slice of American cheese on the bottom, the patty's greasiness helps balance the bread's chewiness.