The Actual Difference Between A Hamburger And A Steakburger

Even though hamburgers are seen as a money pit in restaurants, most sell them out of obligation, simply because they are popular. Scan the menu further in some spots, though, and you might see a similar but separate item: A steakburger. Huh? Aren't those the same thing? As it turns out, there is one major difference between the two, and that is the cut of beef that was ground up to make the patty.

Steakburgers actually tend to be made from higher-end types of beef — those that you would associate with actual steaks, like sirloin, especially, but also ribeye, T-bone, and even Wagyu. Hamburgers, on the other hand, are often made from ground chuck, a much more affordable cut of beef, though it still has a big, beefy flavor (which makes it perfect for patties).

While this is the most significant difference between the two, there are further traits that will bring them into sharper relief. Let's examine some other ways hamburgers and steakburgers contrast.