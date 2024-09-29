Why Burgers Are Seen As A Money Pit In Restaurants

If you're dining at a restaurant in the U.S., odds are there's some type of burger on the menu. Even at upscale and high-end dining establishments, there will usually be a burger available that's cheaper than the other dishes for which the restaurant might be known. However, certain chefs have revealed that these burgers are usually on the menu out of obligation, and the dish doesn't actually make high-end restaurants any money.

Burgers are relatively cheap to make compared to more intricate dishes, which is why fancy restaurants can't get away with charging the same for a burger as they would for an elevated steak or seafood pasta dish. As chef Kris Komori shared with The New York Times in 2024, "From a business perspective [burgers don't] make money. It does help push our cocktail program and our beverage program." This also explains why restaurant cocktails are so expensive — restaurateurs are trying to make their money back wherever they can. Chef Eli Sussman of the NYC restaurant Gertrude's shared with the outlet, "There's a split personality when it comes to the food menu and the drink." The chef pointed out that people are more willing to pay for expensive drinks than they are for food, hence why a burger and a margarita may be the same price on a menu.