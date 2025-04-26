Why Sayulita, Mexico Is A Must-Visit Destination For Foodies
Located about 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta in Nayarit, Mexico, is a tiny hidden gem: the coastal town of Sayulita. Known for its super chill vibes, colorful local and international culture, excellent surfing, and gorgeous beach scenery, it's far from a dot on the map. Some say there's no bad time to visit this laid-back Mexican enclave, and they aren't wrong. However, November through April is generally considered the best time of year to experience the magic of Sayulita — probably because it's a world-class destination for whale watching from December through April. Experienced surfers, on the other hand, make the most of the break from April through September, but the surf's up all year.
Whether you come to Sayulita for its epic whale watching, surfing, or just to lie on one of the pristine beaches, there's no denying that the town's eclectic, good vibes culture is reflected in the culinary scene. So much so that it's worth making a trip to the tiny coastal town just for the food. From authentic tacos and other regional cuisines to delicious cocktails to international delights, there's no shortage of drool-worthy eats. So, even if you come for the beach, make sure to stay and get a taste of some of the best local Mexican restaurants in the entire country.
Gaby's Tacos
Nothing says authentic coastal cuisine more than Baja-style fish tacos, especially in Mexico. When you're in the mood for some of the finest in the country without breaking the bank, look no further than Gaby's Tacos. You won't find a phone number, website, or even a social media presence online for this local favorite, but its ability to live off of word of mouth and foot traffic alone is proof enough that it serves some of the tastiest food in town.
Gaby's Tacos is little more than a street-side food vendor with a couple of stools, so be prepared to stand while you devour your tacos. The shrimp tacos, battered mahi-mahi tacos, and empanadas are all the rage, but people seem to love it all at Gaby's. According to a commenter on Reddit, "her aguachile (if you do spicy, personally, it's the best aguachile I've had anywhere), fried shrimp tacos, and all empanadas are to die for." Just make sure to swing through for lunch, because Gaby's closes when it sells out of food, and that happens quicker than you might expect.
facebook.com/p/Tacos-Gaby-Sayulita-100064269091873/
C Jose Mariscal 35, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Pizza Venezia
One of the best things about Sayulita's food scene is that it extends well beyond authentic Mexican cuisine. Enter Pizza Venezia. It serves up the best pizza in town at a great price, and, as a surf blogger put it, "if you have had enough tacos, check out Pizza Venezia. Literally, it's better and fresher than most American pizza I've had." Um, yes, please. Who doesn't love good pizza?
A pizza at Venezia only costs about $5 (or 99 pesos), which is great in and of itself, but here's the kicker: The price includes all the toppings you want. You won't spend a ton on drinks here, either, because it's B.Y.O.B., so make sure to bring an alcoholic beverage if you feel so inclined. Pizza Venezia also offers both indoor and outdoor seating. Really, it's a choose-your-own-adventure spot from start to finish.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076558832588
+52 (322) 239-5075
Calle Manuel Navarrete, Sayulita, 63734 Bahía de Banderas, Nay, Mexico
Mary's Traditional Mexican Cuisine
When you walk by Mary's, there's no way to miss it, and it's not because it has an imposing storefront either. In fact, it's the opposite. Really, it's just a hole-in-the-wall with street seating, but the reason it catches your eye is that there is almost always a line of tourists and locals alike waiting to get their hands on some of Mary's delicious tacos and more.
Like several other culinary hot spots in Sayulita, Mary's Traditional Mexican Cuisine doesn't have a phone number or online presence, minus all the rave reviews, of course. Still, the food is so tasty, authentic, and affordable, people keep coming back for more. According to a commenter on Reddit, "Mary's is the best bang for your buck and is delicious. [Their] nachos are the best in town." The tacos, especially the fish tacos, are nothing to scoff at either. Make sure to take a cue from the fish painted on the building and add one to your order.
Ave Revolución 36, 63728 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Si Señor
On the complete other end of the spectrum from places like Mary's, Gaby's, and Pizza Venezia is Si Señor. It's the place you want to be when it's time to splurge for a top-notch meal in an unforgettable setting. Plus, it's got romantic ambiance for days, especially if you make it for sunset. One look at the restaurant's outdoor patio with stunning ocean views is enough to win anyone over. We dare you to disagree.
As the name suggests, Si Señor's offers a delicious array of premium Mexican dishes. On the menu, you'll find the freshest seafood, like local lobster and other sea-to-table options, elevated tacos, and more. In addition to being a fantastic place for a high-quality dinner, Si Señor has a drool-worthy mixology program that'll make any cocktail lover swoon. That's not all, either: It's open for breakfast and lunch. If you only make it to Si Señor once during your visit to Sayulita, we recommend going for dinner so you can soak up the scenery at its best.
theblueshrimpgroup.com/sisenorsayulita
+52 (329) 291-2055
Playa Los Muertos 13 A, Pescadores S/N, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Yah-Yah Café
Thanks to Yah-Yah Café, you never have to go without a premium cup of Joe while you're visiting Sayulita. The two locations specialize in various extraction techniques, including Chemex, espresso, V-60, and more. All of the coffee drinks are made with 100% Mexican-grown beans. While all of the drinks are delicious, you may want to take a note from a commenter on Reddit if you're looking for an up-close and personal look at how it's made: "I had a ROK coffee at Yah-Yah Cafe that was excellent! They use this machine that makes it in front of you at your table."
If you aren't looking for a caffeine fix, Yah-Yah Café also offers a wide selection of baked goods, sandwiches, and homemade desserts, and all are perfect for a light breakfast, lunch, or snack. It has plenty of vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options too, so anyone can enjoy them. There's indoor and outdoor seating as well, so whether you're trying to escape the heat or lounge in the sun, Yah-Yah Café has you covered.
Multiple locations
Sur38
Whether you're looking for breakfast, brunch, dinner, or cocktails, Sur 38 won't disappoint. It's a trendy spot, albeit somewhat off the tourist strip, that offers creative food and drinks in a setting anyone would be proud to post on their Instagram feed. According to reviews, what really makes this place special is the wonderful service, which ensures you feel like family. As a reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "Amazing food, fantastic atmosphere, great music, staff was extremely friendly and knowledgeable. Highly recommend!"
Sur38 may have higher prices than your average low-key spot in Sayulita. It isn't a taco stand after all, but the menu makes up for it with unique, elevated renditions of classic favorites, like queso fundido, pasta, and fresh seafood. Think of it like upscale comfort food with a killer atmosphere that all the cool kids love. Plus, the bar serves an array of inventive cocktails to help get the party started.
+52 (322) 175-9100
Niños Heroes 120-A Casa, Makawe, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
El Tiburón
Open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, El Tiburón is another fantastic dinner spot that showcases some of the best food Sayulita has to offer. The seasonal food and drink menus feature a collection of Mexican and American dishes plus creative and classic cocktails. From burgers to tacos to an excellent selection of tequila and mezcal, there's something for everyone — and, yes, that includes people with plant-based dietary preferences. According to a commenter on a Reddit thread about Sayulita eats, "the birria burrito at El Tiburon is what dreams are made of." Enough said.
Aside from the fun neon shark sign hanging above the entrance, El Tiburón has a minimalist aesthetic, but the food and drinks speak for themselves. Just like the website says, El Tiburón is "a chido hideout for early birds, day drinkers, and night owls." If you fancy yourself one of the described, stop in and soak up the vibes. Oh, yeah, chido means cool, by the way.
+52 (322) 291-7438
Ave Revolución 37A, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Bichos
Bichos Taqueria is a touch more refined than the other taco places around the plaza, so it's perfect for when you want a bit more ambiance than the typical taco vendor offers. The specialty of the house is the wood-fired brisket taco, but the attention to detail and use of top-quality, fresh ingredients are what make this place so special. Everything from the handmade corn tortillas to the expansive salsa bar with every heat and color option imaginable ensures your meal is perfection from the ground up.
Brookstar Boulder, a local Sayulita foodie, is just one example of someone who can't get enough of Bichos Taqueria: "Top notch. Mind-blowing food, excellent fresh quality. Best shrimp (I get them a la parrilla) I've ever had. I go a few times a week!" Coming from a local, that means quite a lot. No matter what you decide to order on top of the yummy house-made tortillas, Bichos Taqueria is ready to serve you some of its amazingly fresh cuisine every day except Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
instagram.com/bichos_sayulita/
+52 (322) 149-0825
C Pelícanos 5B, Centro, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Burrito Revolution
As the company motto says, Burrito Revolution is famous for "serving the best overrated burrito in Sayulita." But are they truly overrated, or is this just a bit of tongue-in-cheek? Well, according to the many online reviews, its food is nothing short of legendary.
Trying one of the drool-worthy namesake burritos is a must when you visit Burrito Revolution, but the nachos are on point, too. One reviewer on TripAdvisor went so far as to say they were the best nachos ever: "Great spot!! The cocktails and beers were excellent, as was the food. I don't remember what anyone else had because I was so enamored with my Nachos. Ridiculous but they were downright delicious, possibly [the] best nachos I've ever had." Breakfast burritos are on the menu all day, too, and there's no shortage of vegetarian and vegan options — score.
Burrito Revolution isn't fancy, but that's part of its charm. It has great open-air seating, affordable prices, and charisma to spare. Who knows? After you visit, you may finally understand the true meaning and passion behind the saying "viva la revolution!"
instagram.com/burrito.revolution/
+52 (329) 298-8638
C Jose Mariscal 10, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Tukari Restaurant Bar
Right off of Sayulita's main beach near the Iguana Tree, you'll find Tukari, a Mexican-Mediterranean spot set in a tropical, open-air lounge. Open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (most days), it's the perfect place to grab a laid-back fruity cocktail and tasty eats right in the heart of town.
Some of the most popular dishes at Tukari include a stingray skillet, avocado toast, and chilaquiles, and that's just for breakfast. Want a whole grilled fish or hand-cut truffle Parmesan fries? The menu has that, too. A Google reviewer praises Tukari for its "really excellent composition of flavours and presentation. Everything was delicious, including the phenomenal desserts. In a town with already pretty good food options, run, don't walk to Tukari." If that isn't enough to sell you on Tukari, it also has fresh-squeezed juices, amazing smoothies, tasty hummus flavors, and a wide range of carefully crafted dishes to match any preference. Plus, you don't have to leave the chill surf vibe this town is famous for behind.
+52 (322) 301-7498
Manuel N Navarrete 22, 63728 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
La Rústica
La Rústica is a slightly more upscale alternative to Pizza Venezia, and it aims to please. As a commenter on Reddit said, "I know one doesn't necessarily go to Sayulita for Italian food, but La Rústica is fire." Plus, with all the tacos and Mexican cuisine you're bound to be eating in town, sometimes you need to switch things up.
Described by the establishment as a modern open-air eatery, La Rústica serves up tasty wood-fired pizzas, fresh salads, pasta bowls, seafood, and more. The restaurant's website also claims it has the best margaritas in Mexico, which is quite the tall order, but one look at the menu and you might be inclined to believe that. It features a collection of unique margaritas with everything from passionfruit syrup to hibiscus chai syrup to butterfly pea, and all of the syrups are made in-house. So, even if you're branching out from the authentic local cuisine at La Rústica, you can still get a taste of what makes Mexico so special.
+52 (322) 100-7379
Ave Revolución 40C, Centro, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Tacos al Pastor Diaz
Tacos al Pastor Diaz is not the only place in town to offer al pastor-style tacos, but it's definitely the best. It emulates what an authentic taco stand in Mexico truly is with its open-air seating (that frequently spills out onto the street), no-frills atmosphere, and a welcoming vibe.
A commenter on Reddit said the food they got at Tacos al Pastor Diaz was mostly fire, including the salsa. Interestingly, though, they noted that the signature Pastor tacos were amazing, but the "Arrachera and Chorizo were off the hook." Fresh ingredients and an abundance of seasoning are the driving force behind people's love for Tacos al Pastor Diaz, and the staff takes great pride in this. Whatever you decide to order, make sure to pair it with a cold beer, and you can consider yourself completely immersed in the local culture.
+52 (322) 101-4641
C Jose Mariscal 1-5, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Miscelánea Café
Miscelánea Café isn't a secret per se, but if you aren't looking for it, it isn't the kind of place you'd just stumble upon — its entrance is somewhat hidden and you gain access by walking down a small alley. Once you reach the space, Miscelánea Café amplifies the overall tropical scenery of Sayulita with jungle-inspired decor complete with lush greenery. With both indoor and outdoor seating, it's an excellent place to enjoy a leisurely breakfast or brunch. You could always stop by for just a coffee, but the setting is too cool not to stay and soak it up for a while.
Miscelánea Café serves coffee, pastries, and a collection of breakfast and brunch foods, but its offerings are more elevated and artistic than your typical café. It also offers an array of Middle Eastern dishes people love. According to a reviewer on TripAdvisor, "The owner is a true artist of his craft. Each coffee drink and food item is served with a beautiful balance of flavour. The presentation is so artistic, one can hardly bear to consume."
instagram.com/miscelaneasayulita/
Ave Revolución 32a, 63728 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Buonissimo Gelato & Caffé
When it's time to beat the heat or satisfy a sweet tooth, Buonissimo Gelato & Caffé has what it takes to make you smile. As you'd expect from the name, it serves delicious gelato and coffee, but it also makes some amazing crepes, waffles, and frozen açaí for anyone looking for a lighter option.
A fan on TripAdvisor said Buonissimo Gelato & Caffé is well worth a stop because everything is made fresh right before your eyes, and there are tons of gelato flavors: "Go ahead and indulge — you will not be sorry!" People also rave about how smooth and creamy the gelato is, and several people call the Ferrero Rocher flavor out by name. The crepes are also top-notch, and there's no lack of toppings included. Just make sure to grab some cash before heading over, because it doesn't accept cards.
instagram.com/buonissimosayulita/
+52 (322) 382-1645
Delfines 6B, Centro, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
ChocoBanana
ChocoBanana may have started as a humble food vendor on the beach with not much more than a simple cooler full of frozen chocolate-covered bananas, but it has since grown to become a local landmark with a shop in the central square. Whether you're a die-hard "Arrested Development" fan or not, giving one of ChocoBanana's delicious treats a try is well worth your while. Snack, meal, dessert, whatever — don't pass up this local gem.
Today, you can get a lot more than the namesake dish at ChocoBanana, though we're not trying to tell you should order something else. Still, people on TripAdvisor rave about the coffee, breakfast burritos, huevos rancheros, smoothies, baked goods, and more. The shop's central location also makes it a fantastic place for people watching, and the staff is known for emulating the town's friendly vibe. At the very least, make sure to get one of its chocolate-covered bananas, which are not only dipped before your eyes, but only cost about 25 pesos, which is just barely more than a U.S. dollar.
instagram.com/sayulitachocobanana/
+52 (329) 291-3051
Delfines 14, 63734 Sayulita, Nay, Mexico
Methodology
Since I didn't have the luxury of jet-setting to Sayulita right now, I relied on locals and tourists alike to build this list of tasty restaurants you don't want to miss. In addition to combing through Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews, I also consulted recommendations from locals, surf blogs, and other travel sites to ensure this list was not only well-rounded, but also reflected the best of Sayulita's culture and food scene.