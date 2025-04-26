Why Sayulita, Mexico Is A Must-Visit Destination For Foodies

Located about 45 minutes north of Puerto Vallarta in Nayarit, Mexico, is a tiny hidden gem: the coastal town of Sayulita. Known for its super chill vibes, colorful local and international culture, excellent surfing, and gorgeous beach scenery, it's far from a dot on the map. Some say there's no bad time to visit this laid-back Mexican enclave, and they aren't wrong. However, November through April is generally considered the best time of year to experience the magic of Sayulita — probably because it's a world-class destination for whale watching from December through April. Experienced surfers, on the other hand, make the most of the break from April through September, but the surf's up all year.

Whether you come to Sayulita for its epic whale watching, surfing, or just to lie on one of the pristine beaches, there's no denying that the town's eclectic, good vibes culture is reflected in the culinary scene. So much so that it's worth making a trip to the tiny coastal town just for the food. From authentic tacos and other regional cuisines to delicious cocktails to international delights, there's no shortage of drool-worthy eats. So, even if you come for the beach, make sure to stay and get a taste of some of the best local Mexican restaurants in the entire country.