What Does Baja-Style Actually Mean For Fish Tacos?

From Mountain Dew to fish tacos, "Baja style" refers to a cooking culture originating from (or inspired by) the Baja California Mexican peninsula. This spur off Western Mexico consists of two states: Baja California and Baja California Sur, both populated by descendants of indigenous people who have fished these warm Pacific waters for thousands of years. This particular area of Mexico is rife with international food influence, from Japanese fishermen to Italian chefs, creating one of the most diverse regional cuisines of Mexico.

This influence added many unique elements to this region's cooking to create something entirely new and unique. A Baja fish taco recipe contains deep-fried fish, a possible influence of Japan, crema, shredded cabbage, and pickled vegetables, all adaptations from Spanish culture, and a corn tortilla, an ancient Mexican staple.

On the peninsula, local seafood like grouper, snapper, and even shark are favorites, but American adaptations also include bass, trout, and catfish. This region's cuisine is not as bound by tradition as many other Mexican cooking cultures. As such, even something simple like a Baja fish nachos recipe can vary wildly depending on the chef.

Natives of Baja California have been eating seafood and tortillas for thousands of years. However, it wasn't until the 20th century that the modern Baja-style fish taco was born. The story behind the dish is truly representative of the internationally-influenced history of these two states and serves as a reminder of how incredibly popular its food is.