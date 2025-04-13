The Worst Fast Food Burger According To Reddit Is Also One Of The World's Most Popular

Commenters in the Reddit world are never shy about sharing their opinions. Time and again, users have weighed in heavily to definitively rank the best and worst fast food burgers being served up by restaurant chains. Food Republic dove into the threads to see which hamburger Redditors consider to be the very worst beef for your buck. The reigning loser was clear: McDonald's was cited the most often when discussing poor burger experience.

For serving up what consumers largely consider to be the worst burgers, the irony is that McDonald's is the highest-valued quick service restaurant brand on Earth. The chain took in $25.92 billion in revenue in 2024, per Statista, and is numbered among the world's top 100 largest companies. How a brand can be both the most popular and the worst is a bit of a puzzle. After all, one Reddit commenter made the bold claim, "The only thing I've had worse is school cafeteria food." Interestingly, another had a theory that people love to diss the top dog: "Hating on [McDonald's] is super popular," the user quipped.

Per criticism from Redditors, everything from the double cheeseburger to the Big Mac has led to major disappointment amongst customers. A frustrated customer shared in a thread, "If the meat [on a Big Mac] was pressed any flatter, it would be in the second dimension." There seems to be a consensus, though, that no matter how much people say they don't like the franchise, they keep coming back. One user may have said it best: "Because what're you gonna do about it? Not go to McDonald's?"