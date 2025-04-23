The Visually-Appealing Way To Place Your Range And Add Depth To Your Kitchen

Whether you're building your house from the ground up, or have decided to do a little kitchen renovation, one of the most significant decisions you must make concerns the placement of your range — that combination of oven and cooktop, also referred to as a stove. Aside from choosing a location in your kitchen, you might also take inspiration from a 19th century trend (like Victorian brass, which is making a comeback), and consider placing your stove in a dedicated alcove. Food Republic spoke to Matthew Coates of Los Angeles Architects Coates Design, and he was on board with range alcoves. "They can create a little visual depth and make the kitchen more purposeful with a focal point," he said.

Range alcoves are recessed spaces in the kitchen wall, where your stove fits in either entirely or partially. It keeps the appliance from jutting out into the kitchen space and can make it look more seamless, like a part of the surrounding countertop. "Functionally, they can help trap splatter," Coates continued, "and offer a spot where you can conceal lighting or little shelves." The expert cautioned, however, that you must ensure the ventilation is present and done well: "You still need a robust hood, even if it's hidden."

To finish off the perfect range alcove, Coates also recommended "some additional lighting, or it will be dark or claustrophobic." You might consider small built-in lighting elements, strip lights, or even old school lighting fixtures that are on trend once again.