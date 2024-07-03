Kitchen Surfaces You Shouldn't Clean With Vinegar

If you prefer to use eco-friendly and non-toxic cleaners, then you're probably hip to the fact that vinegar is more than just a tasty salad dressing ingredient. While you might already know how to clean your kitchen with just apple cider vinegar (or white if you prefer), you might not be aware that there are some surfaces you shouldn't use it on. The same qualities that make vinegar so effective at deodorizing and cutting through dirt and grime can also inadvertently wreak havoc on certain materials in your kitchen.

Natural stone, for instance, is one surface you definitely want to avoid using vinegar on. Vinegar's low pH means it's highly acidic, which can damage the stone's porous finish, causing dulling, etching, or pitting. This includes most types of stone such as marble, granite, slate, limestone, sandstone, or travertine used for countertops, floors, and more. Likewise, vinegar can also break down grout, which is usually a mix of cement, sand, and water. While the ceramic on your backsplash or tile floors might be able to withstand vinegar, the grout that holds it all together can be harmed with repeated exposure.

Wood floors, and all wooden materials for that matter, can be similarly ruined. This applies to your gorgeous hardwood floors (waxed or unwaxed), antique wood furniture, and even wooden handles on your knives. Vinegar will eat at the finish, leading to discoloration, streaking, scratches, and even a permanent odor if it seeps into or below floorboards.