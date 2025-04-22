Maryland Vs Carolina Crab Cakes: The Crispy, Golden Differences Between These Coastal Seafood Icons

Seafood is a timeless staple of most coastal cuisines across the globe, but few dishes are as emblematic of the American East Coast as crab cakes. Chock full of tender, flaky meat, these crispy seafood patties are especially beloved in the summertime, aka peak crab season. However, there's never really a bad time of year to indulge in the rich decadence of a crab cake, especially when enjoyed with a glass of sparkling white wine for perfect flavor harmony.

What style of cake you choose to make or purchase, though, can be a point of contention: while Marylanders will proudly claim their state makes the best crab cakes in the country (using only lump crab meat, of course), those from the Carolinas might beg to differ. So, what is the difference between Maryland and Carolina crab cakes, anyway? Well, each region has its own rules when it comes to what type of crab meat gets used, as well as the proper kind of seasoning, binding agents, and even style of cooking.