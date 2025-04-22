Maryland Vs Carolina Crab Cakes: The Crispy, Golden Differences Between These Coastal Seafood Icons
Seafood is a timeless staple of most coastal cuisines across the globe, but few dishes are as emblematic of the American East Coast as crab cakes. Chock full of tender, flaky meat, these crispy seafood patties are especially beloved in the summertime, aka peak crab season. However, there's never really a bad time of year to indulge in the rich decadence of a crab cake, especially when enjoyed with a glass of sparkling white wine for perfect flavor harmony.
What style of cake you choose to make or purchase, though, can be a point of contention: while Marylanders will proudly claim their state makes the best crab cakes in the country (using only lump crab meat, of course), those from the Carolinas might beg to differ. So, what is the difference between Maryland and Carolina crab cakes, anyway? Well, each region has its own rules when it comes to what type of crab meat gets used, as well as the proper kind of seasoning, binding agents, and even style of cooking.
What are Maryland style crab cakes?
Blue crab is a source of immense pride in the state of Maryland –– so much so that it's prominently featured on every driver's license and state ID. Sought out up and down the coast for their buttery meat, Maryland blue crabs taste different from other crabs because of their unique hibernation period in the Chesapeake Bay, leading to extra fat stores (aka flavor). In fact, nearly half of the country's blue crab supply comes from Maryland's waters. No wonder Maryland style crab cakes are often considered the gold standard of the category. Made with minimal fillers, the Maryland style is prized for allowing the flavors of the blue crab itself to shine.
To be considered a true Maryland crab cake, the patty must be made with lump meat from local blue crabs. You'll never find bits of onion or pepper in a real Maryland style cake, as these pungent ingredients steal attention from the star of the show. Instead, the delicate crab meat is simply mixed with small amounts of breadcrumbs, crushed crackers, or mayonnaise to bind the patty together. These crab cakes are also seasoned almost exclusively with Old Bay, a cherished spice blend with a fascinating history that is characteristic of Maryland cuisine. While some may pan-fry their crab cakes, the traditional Maryland way of cooking is to broil the patties for perfectly golden and caramelized meat.
What are Carolina style crab cakes?
While Maryland style crab cakes are often preferred by those in neighboring states like Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and up into New York, the Southern United States look to the Carolinas for their fix. Sometimes referred to as Southern crab cakes, the Carolina style incorporates its own set of ingredients and seasonings to create a dish with its own distinctive twist. Unlike in Maryland, those in the Carolinas are known for using a combination of lump and backfin crab meat in order to give their cakes a more full-bodied texture. These cakes are also often made with a mix of different crab varieties (including blue crab and stone crab) depending on availability.
What's most characteristic of Carolina style crab cakes is the use of onions, bell peppers, and celery –– three ingredients considered the Holy Trinity of Cajun and creole cooking in the South. Though not every recipe will call for all three, most will incorporate at least one, alongside a helping of hot sauce or mustard for added spice. Similarly to the Maryland style, many cooks in the Carolinas will flavor their crab cakes with Old Bay — though other additions like Cajun seasoning and garlic powder are also common. It's also common to use heftier amounts of binding agents like breadcrumbs and crushed saltines in Carolina style crab cakes. Because of this, the patties tend to hold together better than their Maryland counterparts when pan-fried, allowing for a crispier exterior.