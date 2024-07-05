What Makes Maryland Blue Crabs Taste So Different?

What crawfish is to Louisiana, and lobster is to Maine, blue crab is to Maryland. The crustacean is synonymous with the Chesapeake Bay, and is revered for its delicate and distinct flavor. While blue crabs can be found up and down the Atlantic coast, from Canada to Argentina and into the Gulf coast, any crab connoisseur will tell you Maryland blue crabs reign supreme — and in fact, about half of all blue crabs harvested in the U.S. comes from Maryland.

Acclaimed chef José Andrés prefers this region's crabs, and the explanation behind their delicious flavor comes down to climate. Maryland blue crabs undergo a period of dormancy — a lighter form of hibernation — in the winter months. They are more sensitive to colder temperatures, so once the water begins to turn chilly, they swim out to deeper parts that remain at temperatures above freezing. They then bury themselves in the mud or sand to stay warm and safe from predators. The crabs also accumulate fat reserves in preparation for this dormant period, which lends to richer, sweeter-tasting meat that tastes unique compared to other types.

All crabs have fat stores in their body, known in culinary terms as tomalley, which is a coveted delicacy to many. These innards can even be used as a flavorful butter upgrade. The tomalley in Maryland blue crabs is a golden hue and comes with a much deeper flavor, thanks to their time in winter dormancy.