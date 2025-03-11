Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookies Are Facing A Lawsuit For Controversial 'Dangerous' Contaminants

Girl Scout cookies have brightened America's pantry shelves for over a century, in which time they've become a trusted and cherished member of the snacking community and been made into a line of cereals. However, a recent lawsuit has cast doubt over the safety of the beloved desserts. This lawsuit asserts that certain Girl Scout cookies contain heavy metals and pesticides that could be dangerous to consumers.

The proposed class-action lawsuit, filed in Brooklyn, New York, cites a December 2024 study commissioned by Moms Across America and consumer groups that tested 25 cookies from California, Iowa, and Louisiana, including 13 different varieties. One-hundred percent of the tested cookies in the study contained glyphosate, a common pesticide used to control weeds and grasses, with Thin Mints a particular offender, at levels 334 times the recommended safe intake level. The effects and toxicity of glyphosate on humans is somewhat debated — the International Agency for Research on Cancer, a division of the World Health Organization, called it "probably carcinogenic to humans" in a 2015 study, while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) concluded it was likely not carcinogenic in an assessment of its own.

The Moms Across America study also found that 100% of the cookies were positive for at least four of the following toxic metals: aluminum, arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury, and 88% contained all five. Twenty-four of the 25 cookies were positive for lead, and 76% had cadmium levels exceeding EPA limits.