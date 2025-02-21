Ice Cream Pairings For Girl Scout Cookies To Up Your Milkshake Game

Easily one of the most wonderful times of the year, Girl Scout cookie season brings joy, philanthropy, and deliciousness together. Unless you're privileged to live in Savannah, Georgia, home to the first Girl Scouts, the organization's cookies are not available year-round. Best, then, to go all out enjoying them when you can, and what better way to enjoy them than turning them into fabulous milkshakes? Just focus on pairing like or complementary flavors — like caramels with chocolate, lemon with vanilla, and warm spices with warm spices. Then, when picking an ice cream, choose something that lets the cookie's flavor shine — No Ben and Jerry's here, but something with one (maybe two) flavors max.

As a thank you to Girl Scouts for their creation of s'mores and a friendly fair well to the cookie, use Girl Scout S'mores to make an extra rich s'mores-inspired shake with chocolate ice cream and these great cookies, featuring graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate flavors. For something worthy of a milkshake photoshoot, rim your glass with marshmallow fluff and crushed bits of these cookies. Add a drizzle of chocolate sauce and you have one spectacular milkshake. You'll want to yell, gimme s'more, after trying this (not sorry).

You can try this with Toast-Yays too, before they leave the cookie line up with Girl Scout S'mores at the end of the 2025 season. Blend these cookies together with an indulgent butter pecan or bourbon praline ice cream for an out of this world fusion of sweetness, cinnamon, and buttery richness. If you're interested in making your own ice cream for this creation, rather than using Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, make cinnamon sugar milk to elevate your homemade ice cream, by using the Toast-yays. A pinch of ginger will add a great zippiness too.