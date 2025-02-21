Ice Cream Pairings For Girl Scout Cookies To Up Your Milkshake Game
Easily one of the most wonderful times of the year, Girl Scout cookie season brings joy, philanthropy, and deliciousness together. Unless you're privileged to live in Savannah, Georgia, home to the first Girl Scouts, the organization's cookies are not available year-round. Best, then, to go all out enjoying them when you can, and what better way to enjoy them than turning them into fabulous milkshakes? Just focus on pairing like or complementary flavors — like caramels with chocolate, lemon with vanilla, and warm spices with warm spices. Then, when picking an ice cream, choose something that lets the cookie's flavor shine — No Ben and Jerry's here, but something with one (maybe two) flavors max.
As a thank you to Girl Scouts for their creation of s'mores and a friendly fair well to the cookie, use Girl Scout S'mores to make an extra rich s'mores-inspired shake with chocolate ice cream and these great cookies, featuring graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate flavors. For something worthy of a milkshake photoshoot, rim your glass with marshmallow fluff and crushed bits of these cookies. Add a drizzle of chocolate sauce and you have one spectacular milkshake. You'll want to yell, gimme s'more, after trying this (not sorry).
You can try this with Toast-Yays too, before they leave the cookie line up with Girl Scout S'mores at the end of the 2025 season. Blend these cookies together with an indulgent butter pecan or bourbon praline ice cream for an out of this world fusion of sweetness, cinnamon, and buttery richness. If you're interested in making your own ice cream for this creation, rather than using Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal, make cinnamon sugar milk to elevate your homemade ice cream, by using the Toast-yays. A pinch of ginger will add a great zippiness too.
Trust us, these other combos will be great
Ready for more great options for using the Girl Scout cookies that are staying past 2025? Of course, there's always the classic Thin Mints with chocolate or mint chip ice cream. And while that's fine, you can jazz it up too. One word: matcha. Granted, combining Thin Mints or even Samoas (aka Caramel deLites) with the herbaceous flavor of matcha may not be what first comes to mind, but trust us — it'll be great. Blend together chocolate milk, matcha ice cream, and your Thin Mints for a milkshake that has a lively blend of subtle earthy matcha, with punches of mint, and the richness of chocolate.
For Caramel deLites, follow the same process but use coconut milk. The coconut in the cookies and the milk will highlight the slight nuttiness of the matcha while the chocolate and caramel add depth to the flavors.
A more bubbly, adult take would be to pair blueberry sorbet with Lemonade or Lemon-Up cookies and some prosecco — you can throw in some vodka if you're feeling extra frisky, too. While we'd love to claim credit for this creative combination, it's based on Italian Sgroppino made from sorbet, vodka, and prosecco.
An elevated and cookie-forward twist would be to blend in frozen Lemonades with blueberry sorbet for even more flavor. Or, instead of blending the lemony cookies into the sorbet, serve them on the side of your blueberry Sgroppino. You can alternate between bites of the Lemonades and sips of your bubbly beverage while pretending to lounge in the sun off the Amalfi coast — bellissima!