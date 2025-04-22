Why Rinsing Your Ground Beef Could Pose A Safety Risk

Ground beef is an incredibly versatile ingredient; from juicy cheeseburgers to savory meatloaf, there are a litany uses for ground beef that has made it a staple ingredient in many home kitchens. Yet, like all raw meat, ground beef can pose certain food safety risks if improperly handled. While many people believe rinsing ground beef prior to cooking will mitigate these risks, this step is not only unnecessary, but potentially dangerous.

According to the USDA, not only does ground meat have more surface area that can potentially harbor harmful pathogens, but the process of grinding can mix any surface bacteria present throughout the meat. Contrary to popular belief, rinsing or washing ground beef doesn't kill these bacteria, but does increase the potential of pathogens being sprayed onto dishes and nearby surfaces through splashback. This cross-contamination increases the risk of foodborne illnesses such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. Coli.

However, there is no need to panic! While rinsing your meat won't necessarily get rid of bacteria, cooking it properly will. Cooking ground beef to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit will destroy any harmful bacteria that may be present. Be sure to always use a meat thermometer to ensure that your ground beef has reached the proper temperature before serving.