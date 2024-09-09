How Long Does Ground Beef Last In The Fridge?

Just because raw ground beef only lasts up to two days does not mean you also have to eat the cooked version within the same time frame. Once cooked, it will last an additional three to four days in the fridge or up to four months in the freezer, according to the USDA. Focus on large-batch meals that can be eaten throughout the following days, then easily stashed in the freezer if there are any leftovers.

Meatballs are a great choice here. Combine the ground meat with seasonings, eggs, and a binder. Breadcrumbs or milk-soaked bread are classic options, but Ree Drummond uses rolled oats instead. Bake them off on a sheet tray in the oven until just barely cooked through, so they don't get dry when reheated. Big pots of chili, pasta sauce, picadillo, sloppy Joe filling, or meatloaf are also great choices.

However, if you are short on time and have ground beef that is reaching the end of its life, just cook it by itself. That way, you buy yourself some time to figure out what recipe you want to use it in, and it can be easily frozen. Believe it or not, a great way to do this is to boil ground beef before storing it in the freezer. It is super efficient and keeps its flavor neutral, which means you can easily add it to any of your favorite casseroles, soups, and stews.