What Does Gray Hamburger Meat Mean?

Many of us have had the experience of buying ground beef that looks bright red and fresh in the package, only to open it and discover it's gray in the center. Chef Thomas Odermatt, the founder and CEO of Butcher's Bone Broth, told Food Republic that the good news is the gray color doesn't necessarily mean the hamburger meat has gone bad or is unsafe to eat.

Odermatt explained, "Ground beef turns gray due to lack of oxygen. When tightly packed, the interior isn't exposed to air, causing the myoglobin to lose its red hue and appear gray or brown. This doesn't necessarily mean it's spoiled."

Time for a little science: Myoglobin is a protein found in muscle tissue that gives meat a red color when exposed to oxygen. When myoglobin loses that oxygen exposure, however, the meat takes on a gray or brown color.

So how can you tell if gray ground beef has spoiled or if it's simply lacking oxygen exposure? If the gray meat is only on the inside while the exterior remains red, it's likely fine to eat. However, if the meat is gray throughout — both inside and out — it's probably gone bad. Odermatt also advised looking for other signs of spoilage, saying, "If the meat has a strong odor and almost feels slimy, I would say it might be spoiled." He also recommended checking that the meat is still within the "best by" date on the package.